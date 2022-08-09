School board meets new staff, app

Monday night, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education was introduced to some new faces to the district in the 2022-23 school year.

Joining the team at Chadron Primary School are Kindergarten Teachers Lauren Collins and Katarina Rischling, and Resource Teacher Emma Hageman. At Chadron Middle School, new staff includes Physical Education Teacher Josh Digmann and Special Education Teacher Heather Pearson. Rachel Gifford joins the high school as an English teacher, mainly teaching juniors.

During the introductions, Primary Principal Libby Mack noted Rischling started kindergarten in Chadron, and is now returning to the classroom as a teacher. Middle School Principal Nick Dressl said Digmann is coming from Nebraska City and has two kids in the district, while Pearson is from Gordon-Rushville with one child in the district. High School Principal Jerry Mack added that Gifford is from Burwell.

Board members also got a look at a new app in development. Superintendent Ginger Meyer explained she and Technology Director Uati Paopao were looking at an already made product, and though they liked it they decided it was too expensive for the size of the district. Instead, Paopao suggested they make an app.

Tech Coordinator Brock Mittleider explained the app, currently unpublished, is an extension of the Chadron Public Schools website. It pulls in the administrators’ blog posts, he explained, as well as the school calendar and activities calendars so people will be able to see what’s coming up.

Also incorporated are the district breakfast, snack and lunch menus so parents can plan sack lunches if necessary.

To go along with the district’s Remind notification system, those who download the app will get alerts on important information such as game cancellations and snow days. Mittleider further pointed out that parents will be able to filter out from which buildings they want notifications. For instance, if they have no kids at the K-2 level, they don’t have to get notices about Primary building.

It was pointed out that Remind will still be needed for some notices, and a recent survey showed that Remind is the most common way parents get information.

The app will be available for the more common platforms of Android and iOS, and Mittleider expects it to be out later this year.

Also at the meeting, Board President Tom Menke expressed his interest in a nomination to the board of the Nebraska Association of School Boards. The board was enthusiastic about possibly having Menke on the NASB board, to provide a voice for Chadron and the area.

Menke said if he is on the NASB board for several years, he wants to make sure someone else will be able to step into it should have happen to leave the Chadorn school board, to keep active and keep Chadron’s voice on the state board.

The board adopted the updated math standards from the State of Nebraska. Board President Tom Menke pointed out these are mandated by the State. A copy of the standards is available online at https://www.education.ne.gov/math/mathematics-standards-revision

The 2022-23 student handbook was also accepted, with Superintendent Meyer noting the biggest changes are to the lunch prices, and the dress code that was discussed during the past year. The handbook is available under the “Resources” tab of the chadronschools.org website. Article 6, Section 7 covers the dress code, while Article 1, Section 7 covers meal prices.

Four policies were approved on their third reading, those being: 5141.7, Concussions; 5113, Absences and Excuses; 5113.3, Reporting and Responding to Truant Behavior; and 5115, School Census.

Policy 5112.7, Dismissal of Students During the School Day, and Policy 5113.4, Make-up Work, were reviewed with no changes. Policy 5111.8 regarding discontinuance of enrollment and Policy 5112.2 regarding exclusion from attendance were deleted as it was determined they are better defined under other established policies.