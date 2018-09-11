The Chadron School Board is officially short one member after one of the group resigned this week.
Amanda Bannan resigned Monday telling the board in her letter of resignation that she is moving out of the district.
“Serving on the board has been an honor for me. The opportunity to view, firsthand, the dedication and passion demonstrated by the staff, teachers and administration has been a joy,” she wrote.
The board must fill the position within 45 days and will take applications from interested individuals until Oct. 5. Whoever is appointed will fill out the remainder of Bannan’s term, approximately two years.
The district has three other seats up for election in November, with four candidates slated to appear on the ballot.