School board OKs AD retirement

Among the action taken Monday night by the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education, with members Tye Pourier and Boone Huffman absent from the meeting, was approving Andy Pope’s retirement at the end of the current school year. A teacher, coach and activities director, Pope stated in a letter to the board that the current academic year completes his 43rd in education; 38 of those have been with Chadron Public Schools.

While excited about his impending retirement, Pope expressed his appreciation for the opportunities and relationships he’s experienced working with the district.

“I have genuinely enjoyed working here and will miss the staff and students a great deal,” Pope stated. “I take comfort in knowing the programs are in good hands with the talented staff we currently have in place at the Chadron Public Schools. I will make every effort to provide a smooth transition for my successor in the activities director position.”

During the meeting, board member Maddie Nitsch noted Pope has mentioned there might be some consideration to paying referees a bit more as they are getting harder to find.

The board also accepted the resignation of high school Social Studies teacher Andrew Smith. It was noted during the meeting that Smith served as a half-time teacher and half-time paraeducator.

In his letter to the board, Smith stated he would be willing to share any material he has created with whomever is chose to take his position. He further added he has enjoyed working with the staff and is grateful for the learning opportunities in the district.

Appreciation was shown to Pope and Smith for their time and work with the district.

In other action, a draft of the 2022-23 school calendar was approved. According to the draft, the first day for students is Aug. 18, with the final day May 18. New staff orientation is scheduled for Aug. 11, with staff in-service days Aug. 15-17. Students have 177 days, and staff have 185 days, per the requirements of Rule 10 and the teaching contracts.

A bid of $505 was approved for sale of a 2001 bus; a bid of $450 was also received.

Two policies were approved with some changes. Policy 5020, Role of Parents/Guardians was changed to state parents are expected to cooperate with school authorities and participate in communications, rather than just conferences.

Policy 5111.1. Student Residence, Admission and Contracting for Services was changed to state, “Upon request, a student residing in the School District who is a ward of the state or a ward of any court may be admitted after consultation with DHHS and CPS Administration.” It was noted the previous language was a bit confusing.

The hiring of one full-time teacher, at the administration discretion, was approved. Superintendent Ginger Meyer said there’s been requests for some more teachers at the middle school and another Special Education teacher.

There are going to be some changes in the district that will be revealed once everything is set in motion, Meyer added, and after the movement it will be decided which full-time employee position will be hired.

Also at the meeting, board member Sandy Montague-Roes presented on Dawes County Joint Planning.

Montague-Roes explained this was designed to be a cooperative. City, County and Public Schools folks came together and do some joint projects. Plans were put together, along with ideas of what the community could look like. Several areas were looked at in the sense of developing a health community, including economic development, wellness, agriculture, technology, outdoor living and year-round tourism.

Like ideas were grouped together and a plan was developed, Montague-Roes said. In the six years since the group was formed, some of the projects that have come out of it are the biked racks around town, the fitness stations along the trails to the south of the CSC campus and the aquatic center.

This last, she said, came through visiting with several groups. One group wanted a swimming pool that was open in winter. Another wanted a place for people to walk if the NPAC closed. Hospital staff expressed the want for a therapy pool, and members of the community said they’d like a space to host birthday parties and meetings.

The schools being a part of Dawes County Joint Planning, Montague-Roes said, is it provides opportunity for the district to hear what the community wants. It also gives the district, school board and students a voice as to what they would like to see in the school system.

Those who would like more information on Dawes County Joint Planning are encouraged to attend the next meeting, Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express.

Meyer reported that she testified before the Legislature on LB 890 and LB 891. LB 890 was discussed on the floor for a long time, but before it was filibustered Sen. Lynne Walz asked it be filed so it could be re-introduced next year. Meyer noted her testimony was well-received on LB 890, which would change the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act and provide support for the Chadron school district. Meyer’s hopeful the bill will make a strong return next year.

She further noted LB 891 did not get out of committee.

