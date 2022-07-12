School board reaffirms policies

During their regular Monday evening meeting, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education — with Board Member Melissa Webster absent — reaffirmed several policies for the district. Though there were public hearings opened for the majority of the policies, there was no public comment but there was some from the board.

The first policies addressed were: 6163.2, Internet Safety; 5138.1, Internet Safety and Student Acceptable Use of Technologies; and 4119.34, Internet Safety and Staff Acceptable Use of Technologies.

The monitoring and supervision of technology was questioned. Board President Tom Menke and Superintendent Ginger Meyer said Technology Director Eliu Paopao has done very well in getting on top of issues when and even before they arise.

The next policy reaffirmed was 1205, Parental Involvement. Board Member Boone Huffman noted he was unaware that, under the policy, parents may access all records pertaining to their kids who are under 18. Once a student is over the age of 18, parents can still access the information so long as the student agrees.

The policy also allows parents to observe classes, though it was noted this doesn’t happen much and parents typically show up at classes to speak with their kids.

A third re-affirmed policy was 5142.5, Anti-Bullying. Board President Menken noted the policy addresses on and off campus matters. He said he didn’t realize off-campus incidents could be address, and asked if this would also cover summer months.

Superintendent Meyer said typically the policy is not used during the summer months. She further explained if there is something off-campus that carries over and disrupts education it would be addressed.

Board Member Maddie Nitsch asked how often this past year there were any consequences for bullying. Meyer said most of the incidents could be handled in the schools, though there were some inappropriate pictures taken off campus and in such cases the Chadron Police Department is contacted.

The fourth policy re-affirmed was 5119, Student Fees. It was noted, during the discussion, that student fees are not just for sports, but all activities. Fees go into the Student Fee Fund, and Board Member Huffman said if the fund is used it should be for something that benefits K-12. Currently the fund has $42,812, and past uses have included auditorium improvements.

One of the ideas for the fund was resurfacing of the floor at the high school gym, as it sees use from all students with games or physical education. According to a maintenance report, when part of the old finish was removed it came off in sheets and hadn’t stuck to the floor from the previous summer. The floor will need to be re-sanded in the summer of 2023 to continue having a safe playing surface.

Another presented idea was moving the gym floor over to have bleachers on both sides. The current bleachers would be reduced in size, making two smaller sets.

The final re-affirmed policy was 5112, Student Attendance. Superintendent Meyer noted this policy goes hand-in-hand with the Juvenile Justice grant.

Additionally, six policies were replaced with new versions provided by the board attorney. These are: 1302, Title IX – Procedure for Complaints of Sexual Harassment; 3132, Internal Controls; 3311, School Bidding Requirements; 4019.13, Drug and Substance Use and Abuse; 4117.2, Resignations of Certificated Staff; and 6176, Special Education.

Superintendent Meyer explained there was language in the policies that needed some changes, so the policies were swapped out.

Also during the meeting, the board approved the annual notification of the wellness policy, Policy 5141.6.

The summer building and grounds staff were greatly commended for the work they’ve been doing with the buildings. Superintendent Meyer noted among their work has been a new paint job in the high school gym, new fencing and new concrete. Board Member Tye Pourier said of the summer staff, “Every time I drive by, they’re doing something.”

District parents are also reminded that, according to the Nebraska Child Nutrition program, school meals will no longer be provided free of charge in the 2022-23 school year. Free and reduced meal applications will be mailed out, and it’s extremely important parents fill these out and return them, even if they don’t qualify for the free and reduced program. Completed forms are used to help with state aid and federal funds for the district.