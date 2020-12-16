School board shares superintendent scores

During the Monday night meeting of the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education, board members shared their individual scores for Superintendent Ginger Meyer. Scored on a 1-4 point scale in seven different areas, Meyer received an overall average score of about three points.
Board President Tom Menke noted there is a lot of information included in the board meeting packets, which allow members the opportunity to review. In this same vein, the superintendent report is also very detailed, and it is Meyer’s request to make the evaluation public to continue transparency and sharing information with the public.
The areas in which Meyer was scored are: shared vision, strategic direction, collaboration, continuing impact, accountability, climate and culture, and leadership
Meyer was praised for her becoming more familiar with the Chadron Public Schools system and engaging stakeholders, her contributions to board meetings, continuing progress with everything that has happened in the district since July. Though it was also noted that Meyer’s COVID-19 dashboard on the district website was a strength for her, it was also pointed out that the pandemic and the work to get plans in place for the schools has seriously limited her opportunity to be more engaging with the community.
Meyer encouraged board members to communicate with her any problems or concerns they might have, in order to better address them.
Also during the meeting, the board took a big step in regard to teach negotiations approving them for not only the coming 2021-22 school year, but also the 2022-23 year. Menke expressed his appreciation to the personnel committee and teachers involved in the negotiations, noting that it is an unpleasant task but everyone got to it and was very open-minded. This allowed many items to get hashed out in a timely manner.
The accepted negotiations include $550 increase on the base of $37,050 per each year of the two year contract. That means the base will increase to $37,600 for the 2021-22 year, and to $38,150 for 2022-23. Menke noted this is with a $1,450 insurance deductible.
Wording was also changed to note employees Employees whose spouse or children suffer a catastrophic illness during the course of a contract year and whose annual and accumulated leave has been exhausted shall be eligible for sub-deduct leave to the extent of the Family and Medical Leave Act.
The maximum accumulated sick leave was also increased by five days, for a total 55.
Board member Gary Hoffman was recognized for his eight years of service. Hoffman, who did not seek re-election this year, noted his initial election to the board and his re-election bid were both contested races. His desire to be on the board, he said, comes from a strong desire to serve and his belief in the importance of education.
“I just can’t think of much else better to do than to try and have a strong school system,” he said, further adding teachers make a difference and one the greatest compliments that can be paid to them is to have former students thank them for the impact on their lives.
Monday was Hoffman’s 434th board-affiliated meeting, including regular meetings, committee meetings, retreats, trainings and strategic planning sessions. He expressed his appreciation and admiration to board members, present and past. Melissa Webster will take his seat beginning with the first meeting of 2021.
Chadron Middle School Principal Nick Dressel expressed appreciation to Harold Krueger and the Krueger family for a donation of $1,550 to his school’s Special Education program. The money is from a memorial fund for Karen Krueger, who was a para at the school for many years.
Dressel also said that, with under six days left to go in the semester as of Monday evening, he feels a real sense of accomplishment in being able to make it with in-class face-to-face learning.
Several policies were approved at the meeting, with second and third reading waived. These include: 4019.271, Professional Boundaries; 4057.1, Injury Leave; 4053, Staff Payment During Closure; 4000, Concept and Roles in Personnel Philosophy; 4011, Recruitment & Selection; 4012, Appointment and conditions of Employment; and 4014, Assignments/ Transfers/ Reassignments.
Copies of the policies are available online at chadronschools.org/resources/documents-and-forms.
Also approved was a bus rental by those attending the upcoming May Washington, D.C. trip, if they are still able to go. An early graduation request from Holli Morsett was also approved.
