School board shares superintendent scores

Also during the meeting, the board took a big step in regard to teach negotiations approving them for not only the coming 2021-22 school year, but also the 2022-23 year. Menke expressed his appreciation to the personnel committee and teachers involved in the negotiations, noting that it is an unpleasant task but everyone got to it and was very open-minded. This allowed many items to get hashed out in a timely manner.

The accepted negotiations include $550 increase on the base of $37,050 per each year of the two year contract. That means the base will increase to $37,600 for the 2021-22 year, and to $38,150 for 2022-23. Menke noted this is with a $1,450 insurance deductible.

Wording was also changed to note employees Employees whose spouse or children suffer a catastrophic illness during the course of a contract year and whose annual and accumulated leave has been exhausted shall be eligible for sub-deduct leave to the extent of the Family and Medical Leave Act.

The maximum accumulated sick leave was also increased by five days, for a total 55.