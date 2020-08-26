School board votes 4-2 for school return resolution

During a special meeting Wednesday evening, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education passed a motion by 4-2 vote to approve the Return to School Resolution. The resolution was presented at the board’s regular August meeting, but any action on it was tabled to allow board members to submit questions and concerns to Superintendent Ginger Meyer.
Meyer stated she received no such correspondence. During discussion at Wednesday’s meeting, board member Sandy Montague-Roes said it was brought before the Policy Committee, which offered its support for the resolution.
Board member Madison Nitsch, who voted “no” on the motion along with board member Boone Huffman, said she didn’t feel like she was able to read through the resolution very well at the regular August meeting, and reading it answered a lot of questions she had. She particularly likes how the board receives communication in all aspects under the resolution so not everything falls on the superintendent’s shoulders.
Meyer said she spoke to the district counsel and found the board doesn’t have to adopt the resolution but if they don’t they run the risk of there being policies and handbooks needing changes, and not having the time to do so because a meeting is needed.
Huffman said the purpose of the board is oversight and policy-making, and the superintendent already has the ability to make many small decisions. Passing the resolution, he added, would take away a piece the board has.
Board member Gary Hoffman said he shares some of Huffman’s thoughts, but is also concerned about the board having the inability to make some necessary decisions if a quorum is not available.
Board member Tye Pourier is confident the board and superintendent work well together, and that Meyer will keep them in the loop.
Under the resolution — which expires at the end of the current school year or by a majority board vote —the board ratifies, supports, and affirms all actions taken to-date by district administrators and staff in response to and planning for student instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board delegates to the superintendent or superintendent’s designee the authority to develop rules and regulations deemed necessary for the government and health of the district’s students and devise any means as may seem best to secure the regular attendance and progress of students at school.
The superintendent or superintendent’s designee also the authority to amend, update, or otherwise revise student and staff handbooks for the 2020-2021 school year, so long as such amendments, updates, or revisions relate to the COVID-19 pandemic
By passage of the resolution, the board acknowledges it has balanced its desire for in-person student instruction with the fluid COVID-19 situation and the need for the district to achieve a proper balance with the limitations of the district’s current budget, existing facilities, staffing levels, and limited resources. The board also suspends any policies that conflict with this resolution or conflict with any action taken by the superintendent or superintendent’s designee pursuant to this resolution.
Further, any board policies that would otherwise prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in carrying out or implementing the same in order to cope with the COVID-19 emergency are hereby waived and suspended. Once this resolution expires, all board policies (even those that conflict with this resolution) will become and remain effective.
The superintendent and/or superintendent’s designee is expected to keep the board reasonably informed of any meaningful actions taken pursuant to this resolution.
The board intends that the return to in-person instruction be implemented in a way that prioritizes the health and safety of students, families, and staff members. However, the board acknowledges that a return to in-person instruction plan may mitigate, but will not completely eliminate, the associated risks of in-person instruction in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The superintendent or superintendent’s designee is hereby delegated and authorized to take any subsequent or emergency measures or actions in planning for or implementing a return to in-person student instruction and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including those measures that may not be explicitly referenced in this resolution.
