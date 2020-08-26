School board votes 4-2 for school return resolution

Board member Gary Hoffman said he shares some of Huffman’s thoughts, but is also concerned about the board having the inability to make some necessary decisions if a quorum is not available.

Board member Tye Pourier is confident the board and superintendent work well together, and that Meyer will keep them in the loop.

Under the resolution — which expires at the end of the current school year or by a majority board vote —the board ratifies, supports, and affirms all actions taken to-date by district administrators and staff in response to and planning for student instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board delegates to the superintendent or superintendent’s designee the authority to develop rules and regulations deemed necessary for the government and health of the district’s students and devise any means as may seem best to secure the regular attendance and progress of students at school.

The superintendent or superintendent’s designee also the authority to amend, update, or otherwise revise student and staff handbooks for the 2020-2021 school year, so long as such amendments, updates, or revisions relate to the COVID-19 pandemic