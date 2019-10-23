The Chadron Public Schools Board of Education is inviting the public to a special meeting Oct. 28 to allow for the community to provide input of the selection of a new school superintendent following the retirement of Dr. Caroline Winchester.
The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Chadron High School's library.
According to a letter from Chadron Public Schools, the Nebraska Association of School Boards is assisting the Board of Education in selecting Winchester's replacement.
"As the Board of Education prepares for the charge of hiring a superintendent, we would value the input," the letter said. "You will have the opportunity to offer suggestions pertaining to skills, qualities, or characteristics the candidate might possess in order to be successful in his or her role as superintendent and your views about the strengths of the school district and community."
You have free articles remaining.
In the event a person is unable to attend the meeting, an online survey is available at www.nasbsuptsearch.org
Winchester has led the school district as superintendent for 10 years, and has served as a superintendent for a total of 23 years. She was named the state’s Superintendent of the Year in 2016, and selected as The Chadron Record’s Co-Citizen of the Year with then-board member Terri Haynes.
During her career in education, Winchester has worked as a science teacher, principal, adjunct professor and superintendent. She received her doctorate from University of Nebraska - Lincoln, educational administration specialists and master’s degrees were achieved at the University of Nebraska - Kearney. She has been very involved with the community of Chadron as well as the Nebraska Council of School Administrators (NCSA).
Winchester announced her plan to retire in June 2020 some time ago, and the board has been gearing up for the replacement process for some time now.