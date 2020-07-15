School district on track for regular start time

•Red: If need be, school districts can open remotely. This is not an ideal situation because the relationship between a teacher and student needs to be established. This solution also creates obstacles in establishing routines and transitions as well as gathering baseline data on students. If we were to be in this position, we would not need to follow social distancing guidelines as students would not be on campus. All activities would be suspended.

Additional information will be provided to parents and staff regarding various Green, Yellow and Red measures and scenarios.

Meyer noted the administrative team will be meeting on July 29 to discuss survey results.

The board also looked at and approved several policies. Third reading of Policy 3542, regarding bus drivers, was approved. The policy requires drivers to complete state-required driver tests and physical examinations, and also prohibits use of cell phones and similar devices while driving.

The second reading of Policy 5141.2, regarding illness and infectious disease with students, was approved. Action on 5141.22 tabled, as it will be combined into 5141.2 upon its third reading.