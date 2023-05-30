Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Last week, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education met for its annual summer workshop. During the meeting, Renae Noble presented on the school improvement process.

Noble explained the district just ended the fourth year of a five year cycle, and the next year will include a visitation for the 2023-24 school for accreditation through Cognia. Noble noted Cognia is what the previous AdvancEd accreditation was moved into; AdvanceEd was developed from North Central Accreditation.

When the previous five year cycle was completed in 2018-19, and the pursuant visitation, the district was given many commendations and some off the record recommendations. In the middle of the process, she said, there was the Covid pandemic, which limited what could be accomplished.

“We have a lot in place,” Noble said, with a focus on moving forward multi-tiered support systems. Much of what the accreditation firm wants to see is written processes, she said, and the support systems — whether academic, behavioral or social/emotional — were put in place.

There have been some changes since the accreditation process started, Noble said, but the overall basis remains. With the move to Cognia, a more online presence was sought as well as more ability to readily find data-backed information.

In looking at school improvement, Noble said the mission, vision and goals were examined, and the indicators within each.

The district vision is: “Infinite Education, Infinite Possibilities, Opportunities for All”. Noble said this has been in place for at least three five-year cycles.

The district's mission is: “To provide a safe, nurturing, equitable learning environment where each student has the opportunity to develop positive attitudes toward, as well as, competencies encompassing: the core of fundamental knowledge, personal wellness, fine and applied arts, lifelong learning, technology, ability to adapt to change, critical thinking skills, interpersonal/social skills, and global citizenship. The Chadron community and public schools are committed to excellence; graduating students with a desire for learning and prepared for life in a rapidly changing world.” The mission recognizes the necessity of collaborative efforts from all stakeholders.

Noble said the mission statement has changed slightly, though the main points have remained the same. The statement was developed in 1993. Further, there is a mission compass which includes the points of Personal Wellness, Fine and Applied Arts, Ability to Adapt to Change, Technology, Lifelong Learning, Critical Thinking Skills, Interpersonal/Social Skills and Global Citizenship.

During the 2021-22 school year, Noble said, each of the points were looked at and aligned with a teaching guide and the Nebraska Teaching Standards.

Goals for the district are:

Goal 1 — Academic — All students will be proficient or meet typical growth in core areas using appropriate grade-level assessments by providing multi-tiered systems level of support to ensure equitable learning environments for all students by 2023-24.

Goal 2 — Communication — Foster a positive/adaptive culture that builds trusting relationships through communication and collaboration with all stakeholders for continuous school improvement.

Noble noted the Communication goal is one that sprang from previous recommendations.

The district leadership group will be working in the coming months to create the documents necessary for the upcoming review. She noted there will be some tours of the buildings by the review committee, as well as any final questions they might have, before writing their final report.

Noble assured the Board that the district would be fine, as the improvement team is well ahead of where it needs to be at this point. At the last review, the district exceeded expectations at several levels, she said, “and I believe we still do. . . We are a good district, and sometimes that’s hard to see because we hold ourselves to high expectations.”