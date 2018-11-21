A $1.8 million grant will provide on site mental health services for Chadron Public School students make mental health strategies and trainings available across the entire Panhandle.
The school district is one of three selected to share in a $9 million grant to the Nebraska Department of Education from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The goal of the grant is to increase awareness of mental health issues in the school population, train staff on how to detect and respond to mental health issues and connect students and their families with professionals.
The first requirement of the grant is to hire a mental health provider to work in the school district. Chadron Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester said the district contracted with ESU 13 to interview applicants for the position and hopes to have a trained mental health professional in the school buildings soon.
The district will receive $360,000 a year for the next five years to implement the objectives of the grant.
“It’s a huge undertaking and it has a lot of moving parts,” Dr. Winchester said. In part that is because she has a larger vision for the grant.
“My biggest vision, when I wrote it, is that this isn’t just for Chadron Public Schools,” she said. “The trainings and things will touch the entire Panhandle.”
To accomplish that, CPS staff who receive training will be available to travel to other school districts in the area and pass that knowledge along; likewise, when the district hosts an on-site training, other schools in the ESU 13 district, which encompasses the entire Panhandle, will be invited to attend.
“We hope it reaches every school in the Panhandle, not just us,” Dr. Winchester said.
In addition, she is in communication with Chadron State College to determine if there is a way to provide some of those same trainings to the college’s education and counseling students so they are better equipped when they enter the workforce.
The focus on mental health is an important one, not only for students and their families but for staff members as well.
The Panhandle lacks an adequate amount of resources to deal with mental health crises. Anyone placed in emergency protective custody, for example, must be transported to Scottsbluff or to North Platte if there are no beds available in Scottsbluff. The Panhandle is also facing higher rates of suicide and other behavioral issues are commonplace,” Dr. Winchester said.
“We are just dealing with so many areas these days,” she continued. “We are dealing with much more severe behavioral issues than we have in the past. And we’ve seen with school safety…a lot of the incidents that are happening are students with mental health issues.”
Practically every meeting and conference she has attended in the last three years has had mental health at the top of the list for items that need addressed. The grant will partner the district with other agencies, such as ESU 13, Region 1 Behavioral Health and Western Community Resources, to make a broad impact.
The grant requires the district to use practices that foster a supportive school climate, train staff on the signs, symptoms and effects of trauma and encourage practices that result in student resilience and deliver those practices to the students.
Once the district as an on-site mental health professional, it also will develop and implement a plan for school-based mental health services and increase staff knowledge on the signs and symptoms of mental disorders and how to provide mental health first aid, crisis response and intervention. By the end of the current school year, the district is required to have screened 100 percent of students exhibiting signs of mental health disorders and refer them as appropriate for treatment.
The grant also comes with a bullying, aggression and youth violence component, requiring the district to increase staff awareness of those behaviors and train them on practices to prevent them and intervene when necessary.
“I just think it’s a great opportunity for our students, our families and our staff to get the proper training,” Dr. Winchester said. “It’s not just chewing gum in class anymore. It’s way beyond what most of us ever thought we would be dealing with as teachers and administrators.”