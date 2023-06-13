Monday evening, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education approved increases to the student meal prices. The increase was expected, as the board approved a contract with Lunchtime Solutions last month that saw a step increase of about 20% per month, around $17,000-$18,000.

The new lunch prices show a 15-cent increase for student breakfasts and a 25-cent increase for student lunches. Breakfasts for the coming school year will be: $2.10 for breakfast at all schools; $3.45 for lunch at the elementary level; and $3.55 for lunch at the middle and high school levels.

Business Manager Sara Taylor said this is a bigger jump than what the district has seen previously, and the increase is expected to generate enough the bills from Lunchtime Solutions. Superintendent Ginger Meyer also noted the district has a healthy Lunch Fund — reported at $30,837.84 Monday evening — and the district should be fine for at least a year.

Taylor also pointed out that the bid project for commodities saw a large increase as well, going from $29,752.71 to $51,000.

Board Member Sandy Montgue Roes said there was no noted increase for adult meal rates, though it is expected.

Another point raised was whether the Nebraska Department of Education has approved the rates. Meyer said the NDE has given a preliminary approval, but requested some additional clarifications.

Taylor expects the rates will be approved.

In other action, the board approved a million-dollar line of credit from Platte Valley Bank. Board member Boone Huffman noted the biggest factors in approving the line of credit was a lower interest rate compared to a second proposal. Also the second proposal required a $500 fee.

Though two proposals were received, it was noted that three financial institutions sent letters, but the third was only stating it did not want to bring a proposal to the board.

The third and final reading of of Policy 1602, Narcan Application, was approved. The policy covers proper administration of Narcan, which can be used to prevent an opioid overdose.

Information was presented on the annual wellness policy. Meyer said the Wellness Policy Committee met, and have completed their triennial reports that were due by the end of June. Meyer further the committee goes through everything it needs to do for wellness on a checklist. One item addresses whether birthday treats students bring are nutritional. Meyer said this is something the district is not very good at, but not a fight they are going to take on; she pointed out other districts have the same opinion.

Also at the meeting, Tye Pourier reported on a tour of the Intermediate School. He noted there are a few things that need looking into in the near future, including additional fencing, concrete work at the front of the school, and aging and pieced together desks.

Intermediate Principal Tiffany Brown Waldron noted the school is nearly 102 years old and very outdated for today’s needs.

Meyer reported the district has received its Certified Property Tax Authority, and is going to get about $64,000 more in Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA) money, also known as State Aid money. She clarified the district is getting $400,000 more because the Special Education reimbursement — which is outside the TEEOSA — this year. The reimbursement goes back into the TEEOSA next year.

The district is basically being held harmless on the TEEOSA because it was already receiving money, Meyer said, but the concern is the smaller towns around Chadron will be able to reduce property taxes because they were not receiving State Aid. Now, every school will get Foundation State Aid — $1,500 per student.

Chadron Public Schools is held harmless, which means the $1,500 multiplied by the number of students is taken out of the TEEOSA. But, the other schools around will get $1,500 per student which is new to them. Those communities can then reduce lower property taxes, whereas Chadron and other district are already up against the levy lid and unable to reduce property taxes.

“It’s going to look bad,” Meyer said.

Renae Noble, speaking not as an educator of Chadron Public Schools but as a volunteer petition circulator, spoke on the passing of LB-753. This is called the Scholarship Opportunities Act, she said, and what it can do is take public liability tax dollars and direct it to a private school. This takes public tax dollars away from the State of Nebraska and public schools.

Noble said it’s been deemed to give parents choice, but that the schools still get the final say in whether to accept a student. Additionally, she said, already established private schools can get the money only for new students, not those currently enrolled.

Noble is currently circulating a petition to put a measure on the ballot as to whether LB-753 will remain.