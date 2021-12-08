School safety measures move forward

Monday night saw the second reading of three ordinances aimed at regulating traffic around Chadron schools. Among the measures is designating school zones that are a consistent distance surrounding the buildings, regulating speed within those zones, and placing appropriate signage. The signs include not only where the school zones end and begin, but additional stop signs within the zones.

School Resource Officer Derek Bauer noted the school zones will be a block away from the buildings, but pointed out since Eighth, Ninth and 10th Streets don’t have a block east of Cedar Street, the designation is 350 feet east of Cedar.

The speed limit in the school zones would be 15 mile per hour from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Bauer said the ordinance currently requires this designated speed when children are present during morning hours and after school hours. This can be a bit vague and confusing, he said, as schools often let students in early in cold weather, and kids might be exiting the building for recess or field trips.

Planned stop signs in the school zones include: the north and south side of North Mears Street where it intersects with Norfolk Avenue; the east and west side of Norfolk Avenue where it intersects with North Mears Street; the north and south side of North Lake Street where it intersects with Norfolk Avenue; the east and west side of Norfolk Avenue where it intersects with North Lake Street the east and west side of Eighth Street where it intersects with Shelton Street; the east and west side of Seventh Street where it intersects with Shelton Street; and the north side of Shelton Street where it intersects with Seventh Street.

Chadron Public Schools Superintendent Ginger Meyer expressed appreciation to Bauer for the work he has put in, monitoring the intersections and observing traffic around the schools.

Street Superintendent Casey Keim added that the preliminary work has been done to install the signs. He plans to install the stop signs first, as he has them inventory, put special signs such as those marking the school zone will have to be ordered.

Though several ordinances essentially deal with the common topic of school safety, it was noted that having multiple ordinances will help keep the language clear, and it will be easier to make changes that only affect one piece, such as the stop signs.

Also at the meeting, council approved plans and specifications for the marking project at Chadron Municipal Airport. The markings, it was noted, contain reflective beads that have been worn away due to the snow plow repeatedly going over it when snow needs cleared. The painting has to be completely redone, and bids for the project are expected in January.

Plans and specifications were also approved for the Chadron Avenue project from Sixth to Seventh Street. Keim explained the project will is on the one-year plan and will be a complete rebuild with a four-inch asphalt overlay with concrete intersections.

There will be a pre-bid meeting on the project at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 11, with a projected completion date of June 30. Work could start before school lets out for summer break.

Council also approved Keim’s year-end certification for the 2021 calendar year, per a requirement of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

