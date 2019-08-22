Upgraded technology, facility improvements and the high school parking lot recently were prioritized by the Chadron School Board as projects to complete in fiscal year 2019-20 if funding allows.
Altogether, the proposed improvements will cost about $256,000.
A new phone system at the intermediate school is a high priority, said board member Sandy Roes, and that upgrade necessitates the installation of fiber lines into the school district’s buildings. The new phone system will create a bottleneck on the district’s phone lines and upgrading to fiber will also improve security. The phone system and fiber installation are estimated to cost $130,000.
Upon recommendation by the district’s buildings and grounds committee, the board also moved the resurfacing of the high school gym floor to a higher priority. The floor is warped from rain water where the gym roof was blown off in 2012. The resurfacing is estimated to cost $22,000.
New stage lights for the auditorium, a project divided into five phases, was also identified as an important priority for the district.
“My opinion is we needed to increase the urgency to keep moving forward on the auditorium,” said Board President Tom Menke. The stage curtains and seats have been upgraded in recent years, mostly through donations, but progress has been “slow going,” Menke added. The auditorium is used heavily as a classroom space, as well as a venue for community events. The board suggested funding phases one and two of the project if possible, at a cost of about $44,000.
You have free articles remaining.
Finally, the repaving of the high school parking lot, a joint project with the City of Chadron, is slated for completion in the 2019-20 fiscal year. The project was originally planned to be completed this summer, but bids came in higher than the school district and city expected. They are reviewing other alternatives before rebidding.
Recommendations for buildings and grounds projects in the 2020-21 fiscal year included fixing the drainage at the intermediate school for $10,000, repaving the middle school parking lot at an estimated cost of $60,000, upgrading the electrical system at the high school for its HVAC system at about $100,000, and the possible purchase of a vehicle for $30,000.
The board agreed the HVAC project is critical in year two of their planning, followed by the drainage at the middle school.
“The number one item on year two is the HVAC electrical,” said board member Gary Hoffman. “Getting water away from the (intermediate) building is key.”
The process of planning building and grounds improvements for two years at a time has been effective at ticking off items from a long list of needs and gets the entire board involved, said Menke. The board prioritized the projects for 2019-20 and 2020-21 from a list of needs totaling more than $4 million.
In other business, the board reviewed its timeline for hiring a new superintendent, who will replace Dr. Caroline Winchester when she retires next year. The board will have meetings Sept. 5 and Oct. 28 to finalize the process, and the last day for applicants to apply will be Nov. 25. Interviews will be conducted Dec. 10-11.