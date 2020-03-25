Schools closed through May 1

At the other end, Chadron Primary School and others do a lot of face-to-face, pencil-and-paper work. For these latter students, Dr. Winchester said, teachers have been working to put together instructional packets to be sent home. She expects they will be distributed at the same time as the meals provided by the school.

The schools recently received approval to provide summer meal program, Dr. Winchester said, for children ages 1-18. The meals are free, with pickups scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Students will receive enough for breakfast and lunch meals for two days on Mondays and Wednesdays, and enough for three days on Fridays, to see them through the weekends. Pickup sites will be at Chadron Middle School and Chadron Intermediate School, Dr. Winchester said, so that both sides of town are covered. Additionally, this allows students to walk to a site to get their meals if they choose.

Students need be present to pick up their meals, she added. Parents cannot pick the food up for them.

This food program is the same one that is typically provided in the summer, and will be done until further notice. Though the food program has started up, teachers are still working on remote learning packets, which will be available at the food sites beginning next week.