Schools on "Secure" alert

**UPDATE**

Since the original posting of this story, two suspects have been located and are in custody.

The Chadron Record has been notified that all Chadron schools are now in “Secure”. No persons will be allowed to enter or leave the building. This is by request of the Chadron Police Department, as they have received reports of two people in the area who are suspected in a shooting in Pine Ridge, S.D. two days ago. At this time, officers are searching for the suspects and plans are to release students directly to parents.

Secure indicates a potential threat in the community, though no information was available as to the nature of the threat. This is not a Lockdown in classrooms, staff and students will will continue normal routines within the building.

Secure is called when there is a threat or hazard outside of the school building. Common examples for using Secure is for violence or criminal activity in the nearby neighborhood, or perhaps for a dangerous animal near campus.

Secure protocol demands bringing students into the main buildings and locking all exterior doors. Classroom activities inside the building continue uninterrupted when/where possible.

Depending on the circumstances, it will be determined whether students are allowed to leave the building escorted from the front door with a parent, or whether students are not allowed to leave at all. While it's understood this will create an inconvenience at times for students and parents, it is important to ensure everyone’s safety.

Announcements for Secure are made by administration within the building, but efforts will also be made to communicate via text messaging services.

Secure differs from a Lockdown because inside the building, classes and routines continue as normal as possible. However, during a Lockdown, teachers and students will look to escape a threat that is inside the building or they will lock and barricade themselves in rooms.

