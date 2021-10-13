Scout builds benches for Gold Award

There’s some new seating along the Bocce court at the Region I Office of Human Development (OHD) thanks to local Girl Scout Kourtney Hawk, who established four new benches as her Gold Award.

Currently in her 12th year with Scouts, the Chadron High junior, daughter of Jason and Amy Hawk, noted the award is similar to the Eagle Award in Boy Scouts. Additionally, she noted, a sidewalk was established to allow better handicap accessibility to the courts, and a signpost was put up explaining the rules of Bocce, which has been compared to a mix of bowling and shuffleboard.

Building the benches at the OHD office wasn’t Hawk’s first plan, however, as she initially wanted to put benches and shelters every mile along the Cowboy Trail east of Alliance. The new OHD seating at the builds upon another Scout’s work, as Bristyn Cummings built the Bocce courts in 2020 for her Gold Award.

Hawk further added the benches provide a place not only for spectators and, but also for players to take their shoes off if they choose.