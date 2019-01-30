Chadron’s liquor license holders and non-profit organizations will deal with less red tape in acquiring their special designated liquor licenses for events such as beer gardens or wedding catering.
The Chadron City Council approved a streamlined process for SDLs last week, agreeing that the city manager, city clerk and police chief, as a committee, can approve the applications. The council will receive a monthly update of the approved SDLs as part of its regular consent agenda. Appeals for any SDL denied will also be heard by the council.
Previously, all SDLs were presented to the full city council before the business owner could seek approval from the state’s Liquor Control Commission. Special designated licenses are required anytime a liquor license holder wants to deviate from their license – a beer garden outside its regular licensed area or catering a wedding off-site, for example.
After a discussion on the proposal earlier this month, the process was approved with one change requested by Councilman Mark Werner. The first draft of the proposal called for the committee to consist of the city manager, clerk and police chief or their designee if they were unavailable.
Werner expressed concerns that the approval process would fall too far down in the departmental structure if designees were allowed.
“I’m uncomfortable with that,” he said.
If the council is going to cede its authority to staff, it should be only to department heads, Werner continued.
Chadron traditionally has between 30-50 SDLs per year, with 13 applications received from non-profit organizations each year from 2016-2018. Retail liquor license holders applied for 24 SDLs in both 2016 and 2018 but requested 34 in 2017. Liquor license holders can only request six SDLs per calendar year unless they have a catering license, which comes with the ability to have an unlimited number. In Chadron the Bean Broker, Fryday’s 120 Bar and Grill, Helen’s Restaurant, The Ridge, Olde Main Street Inn, Wilds Bar and Inn and Ridgeview Country Club all have catering licenses.