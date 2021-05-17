Search warrants lead to arrest

On May 14 Officer Edward Grentz was investigating a report of the use of a stolen credit card at a local Chadron business. During the course of the investigation, Officer Grentz was able to gather enough information and evidence to apply for a search warrant for a residence on Morehead Street, to search for and seize the reported stolen credit card if located.

Officer Grentz received a search warrant and Chadron Police Officers served the search warrant at the residence. During the service of the search warrant, officers contacted 23-year-old Tristan King, in the front yard of the home. A search of the residence was conducted and a search of King’s person was completed.

During the search, the stolen credit card was recovered. Additionally, officers observed suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the initial search. As a result, a second search warrant was obtained and numerous items were seized including, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia to include plastic bags, pipes and rolling papers.

King was placed under arrest and taken to the Dawes County Jail. He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (Class IV felony), possession of marijuana less than one ounce (infraction), possession of drug paraphernalia (infraction). Bond was set at 10% of $10,000.00