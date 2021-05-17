 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search warrants lead to arrest

Search warrants lead to arrest

{{featured_button_text}}
king

On May 14 Officer Edward Grentz was investigating a report of the use of a stolen credit card at a local Chadron business. During the course of the investigation, Officer Grentz was able to gather enough information and evidence to apply for a search warrant for a residence on Morehead Street, to search for and seize the reported stolen credit card if located.

Officer Grentz received a search warrant and Chadron Police Officers served the search warrant at the residence. During the service of the search warrant, officers contacted 23-year-old Tristan King, in the front yard of the home. A search of the residence was conducted and a search of King’s person was completed.

During the search, the stolen credit card was recovered. Additionally, officers observed suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the initial search. As a result, a second search warrant was obtained and numerous items were seized including, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia to include plastic bags, pipes and rolling papers.

King was placed under arrest and taken to the Dawes County Jail. He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine (Class IV felony), possession of marijuana less than one ounce (infraction), possession of drug paraphernalia (infraction). Bond was set at 10% of $10,000.00

Twenty-year-old Gabrielle King, also a resident of the home, was issued a citation for Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce (infraction), possession of drug paraphernalia (infraction).

The Chadron Police Department received assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol and Western Intelligence Narcotics Group (WING) with this investigation.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dailey fined for misconduct
News

Dailey fined for misconduct

Wednesday afternoon in the District Court of Dawes County, Sheriff Karl Dailey was fined $750 and court costs on a charge of misconduct, a Cla…

COVID risk dial on rise again
News

COVID risk dial on rise again

After spending the past couple weeks hovering just above the Low Risk category, the Panhandle made a short jump further into the Moderate Risk…

News

CSC newspaper wins again

  • Updated

The Eagle newspaper, produced by students at Chadron State College, recently was judged the Best Overall Newspaper during the Northern Plains …

Chadron Christian gains new pastor
News

Chadron Christian gains new pastor

About 18 months ago, Chadron Christian Church had a dilemma. Numbers were dwindling and the membership was composed of an aging population. Th…

Hickstein chosen as new chief
News

Hickstein chosen as new chief

Interim Police Chief Rick Hickstein can officially drop the first word of that title as of Tuesday, April 27, when it was announced the Chadro…

News

Council progressing on city manager

During the Monday evening meeting of the Chadron City Council, Vice Mayor Cheryl Welch spoke to the status of a contract with John Sutherland …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News