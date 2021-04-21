Second generation RHOP students follow parents’ legacy

Lisa Moravec is the site director for the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s dental hygiene program in Gering. She said she had a positive and successful experience earning her prerequisites at CSC.

“While it can be challenging at times, RHOP truly helps prepare students for the rigor of professional school through the various health professions career pathways. It was a cornerstone in my educational foundation as a health care professional and I know it has been the same for numerous students,” Lisa Moravec said.

Lisa Moravec’s husband, Mike, is a physical therapist in Gering. They met at CSC and are proud of their son’s desire to pursue a health professions career through RHOP.

Hagge said being the second generation RHOP student in his family is an honor.

“To be in the same place my dad was almost 30 years ago is a cool feeling. I look forward to making my dad proud,” Hagge said. “Being in RHOP is like a family almost. All the RHOP participants and alternates work together. The older RHOP participants are friendly and want to help us younger ones succeed.”

He said he looks forward to practicing medicine and helping people.