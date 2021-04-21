Second generation RHOP students follow parents’ legacy

Chadron State College’s Logan Moravec and Will Hagge of the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) are carrying on the second generation of a family tradition in healthcare.
Moravec, a sophomore from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, is studying pre-physical therapy. His mother, Lisa (Miller) Moravec, entered RHOP in 1998. Hagge is a pre-medicine freshman from Wausa, Nebraska, and his father, Regg Hagge, was in the second RHOP cohort in 1991.
Health Professions Director Kristal Kuhnel said when parents of RHOP Legacy students like Moravec and Hagge visit campus, she tries to connect them with their former professors who are still teaching.
“It is so enjoyable when parents accompany their children to campus for RHOP interviews and we spend time visiting about all their great memories at CSC,” Kuhnel said. “Our faculty work hard and invest themselves into their students, so it is doubly rewarding for them to see their former students and know they are sending their children here, as well.”
Moravec said he appreciates the opportunity to participate in RHOP as a second-generation student.
“It is amazing to think that my mom was in the same program as me back when she was in school,” Moravec said. “It is also really nice to have students with similar aspirations all working closely together. It provides a great sense of security.”
Lisa Moravec is the site director for the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s dental hygiene program in Gering. She said she had a positive and successful experience earning her prerequisites at CSC.
“While it can be challenging at times, RHOP truly helps prepare students for the rigor of professional school through the various health professions career pathways. It was a cornerstone in my educational foundation as a health care professional and I know it has been the same for numerous students,” Lisa Moravec said.
Lisa Moravec’s husband, Mike, is a physical therapist in Gering. They met at CSC and are proud of their son’s desire to pursue a health professions career through RHOP.
Hagge said being the second generation RHOP student in his family is an honor.
“To be in the same place my dad was almost 30 years ago is a cool feeling. I look forward to making my dad proud,” Hagge said. “Being in RHOP is like a family almost. All the RHOP participants and alternates work together. The older RHOP participants are friendly and want to help us younger ones succeed.”
He said he looks forward to practicing medicine and helping people.
“I’m happy to be a part of the RHOP program and to be at Chadron. My experiences so far with the community and the college have been great,” he said.
Regg Hagge said he is proud his son is following in his footsteps.
“To this day, I still believe Chadron State College is one of the best values you can find in undergraduate education” Regg Hagge said. “My classmates and I did fine in medical school. We didn’t think we were anything great and we didn’t take anything for granted. Those are both good lessons for my career and life.”
RHOP is a cooperative agreement between CSC and the University of Nebraska Medical Center intended to educate high school students from rural Nebraska who will return to practice in rural areas and provide quality healthcare in the state.