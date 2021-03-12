 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second snow emergency announced

Second snow emergency announced

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
routes

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Sunday, March 14, 2 a.m. until Monday, March 15, 10 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice, or when all the snow in the streets has been removed.

When a snow emergency has been declared all vehicles, trailers and obstructions must be removed from the designated snow emergency routes.

Vehicles, trailers or obstructions remaining on the routes may be ticketed or towed at the owners' expense.

A significant winter storm is predicted for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, with the worst conditions forecast to occur Saturday morning through Sunday evening. As of 2:15 p.m. Friday, Chadron is under a Blizzard Warning.

Predicted snowfall for the Chadron area, as of 7 a.m. Friday, is  8-12 inches between Saturday morning and Monday morning. That total takes a significant jump further west, as Harrison is predicted to receive 18-24 inches. Moisture is predicted to be rain during the day with freezing drizzle becoming snow at night.

Be prepared for outdoor activities, including shoveling, as more effort may be required to lift snow.

The private pesticide applicator training scheduled for March 17 at Harrison is being postponed to March 31. Time and location will be the same: 1 p.m. in the Harrison Fire Hall.

Nebraska Department of Transportation crews have been preparing for this storm for several days. This includes clearing existing snow away from the roadways and stockpiling material to address the anticipated amounts of snow. In advance of this blizzard event in western Nebraska, NDOT is advising against all unnecessary travel.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Sheriff found guilty of misconduct

  • Updated

According to a ruling by Judge Randin Roland on Thursday, March 4, Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey was found guilty of the Class II misdemean…

Sheriff found guilty of misconduct
News

Sheriff found guilty of misconduct

  • Updated

According to a ruling by Judge Randin Roland on Thursday, March 4, Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey was found guilty of the Class II misdemean…

Vaccinations available on Friday
News

Vaccinations available on Friday

  • Updated

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to people 50-plus or in Phase 1B on Friday, March 12 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Assumption Arena

City declares snow emergency
News

City declares snow emergency

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency for Thursday, March 11, 2021 Effective from 2:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. and will remain in ef…

Dawes County Fair theme announced
News

Dawes County Fair theme announced

The Dawes County Agricultural Society has chosen the theme, “Get Out of Your Shell at the Fair,” from a group of 72 entries received in the 20…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News