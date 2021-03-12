Second snow emergency announced

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Sunday, March 14, 2 a.m. until Monday, March 15, 10 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice, or when all the snow in the streets has been removed.

When a snow emergency has been declared all vehicles, trailers and obstructions must be removed from the designated snow emergency routes.

Vehicles, trailers or obstructions remaining on the routes may be ticketed or towed at the owners' expense.

A significant winter storm is predicted for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, with the worst conditions forecast to occur Saturday morning through Sunday evening. As of 2:15 p.m. Friday, Chadron is under a Blizzard Warning.

Predicted snowfall for the Chadron area, as of 7 a.m. Friday, is 8-12 inches between Saturday morning and Monday morning. That total takes a significant jump further west, as Harrison is predicted to receive 18-24 inches. Moisture is predicted to be rain during the day with freezing drizzle becoming snow at night.

Be prepared for outdoor activities, including shoveling, as more effort may be required to lift snow.