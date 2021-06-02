 Skip to main content
Second wave of summer youth programs

The Nebraska Extension Dawes County 4-H Program is offering over 15 programs this summer! The programs range from babysitting, gardening, sewing, cooking, multiple livestock opportunities, range judging, and so much more. Youth do not have to be in 4-H to attend a workshop. Check out below the second wave of opportunities that have upcoming registration deadlines on June 15.

MINI HERB GARDEN WORKSHOP

If you like to garden and love herbs, this workshop is for you! Youth will learn about growing herbs, how to plant them, care for them, and create a display for fair.

Who: Ages 8 & up

When: June 22, 1:00—3:00 pm

Where: Chadron Fairgrounds

Cost: $10

ENTREPRENEURSHIP CAMP

Do you have what it takes to be an entrepreneur? Are you always coming up with new ideas or love to create things? Come hangout with other youth entrepreneurs, put your business idea on paper, and start creating something great!

Who: Ages 10 & up

When: June 24-25 & June 29, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Where: Chadron Fairgrounds

Cost: $10 & additional fees depending on business

Items to Bring: Lunch each day

RANGE JUDGING DAY CAMP

Come learn about plant ID & Classification, make a plant poster, and participate in a Plant ID Judging Contest. Great way to prepare for FFA contests and develop an exhibit for the 4-H Range Management Project.

Who: Ages 5 & up

When: June 30, 9:00 am—3:00 pm

Where: Chadron State College

Cost: Free

Items to Bring: Lunch

Be on the lookout for future news releases about July summer programs. Those who want a complete flyer with all of the summer programs can stop by the office at 250 Main St., Suite 8 in Chadron, NE or check out our website www.northernpanhandle.unl.edu. People who want more information or to register for a program can call (308)432-3373.

