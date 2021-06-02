Second wave of summer youth programs

The Nebraska Extension Dawes County 4-H Program is offering over 15 programs this summer! The programs range from babysitting, gardening, sewing, cooking, multiple livestock opportunities, range judging, and so much more. Youth do not have to be in 4-H to attend a workshop. Check out below the second wave of opportunities that have upcoming registration deadlines on June 15.

MINI HERB GARDEN WORKSHOP

If you like to garden and love herbs, this workshop is for you! Youth will learn about growing herbs, how to plant them, care for them, and create a display for fair.

Who: Ages 8 & up

When: June 22, 1:00—3:00 pm

Where: Chadron Fairgrounds

Cost: $10

ENTREPRENEURSHIP CAMP

Do you have what it takes to be an entrepreneur? Are you always coming up with new ideas or love to create things? Come hangout with other youth entrepreneurs, put your business idea on paper, and start creating something great!

Who: Ages 10 & up

When: June 24-25 & June 29, 9:00 am - 1:00 pm