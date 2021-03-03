 Skip to main content
Security First holds second annual food drive

Security First holds second annual food drive

CHADRON – Security First Bank, with the help of their customers and employees, collected over 200 items of food to benefit Northwest Community Action Partnership through their recently completed “Feeding Hearts” food drive.

From February 1st through the 14th, Security First Bank collected canned goods and non-perishable food items at each of their 26 bank branch locations and 12 insurance offices throughout Nebraska and southwest South Dakota.

“Food donations tend to fall off after the holiday rush, which makes February an opportune time to continue raising hunger awareness,” comments Jason Carnahan, Security First Bank Branch President in Chadron. “Our hope is that our food drive efforts will continue to grow each year with the assistance of our employees and community members and provide meaningful help to those in need.”

In addition to the food donations, Security First Bank made a $500 monetary donation in each of their 20 communities, for a total of $10,000.

