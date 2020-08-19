Self-administered drugs and medicare

What is considered “outpatient?” Outpatient is anything that is not inpatient. Sound simple, right? Surprisingly not. When you are in a bed in the hospital, you may not be considered an “inpatient” if you are here as observation status. Observation is considered an outpatient stay and follows Medicare Part B guidelines. You will be notified in advance if you are in observation status and presented a form to sign called the Medicare Outpatient Observation Notice. This form notifies you that you are in an observation status and you will be responsible for any self-administered medications dispensed. This is an important form as it also gives other information regarding your stay.

So, will your Part D plan pay for these drugs? Yes and no. Chadron Community Hospital, as well as many other hospitals, are either not licensed to dispense drugs like a pharmacy would dispense them or they do not have contracts with the various Part D plans. While Chadron Community Hospital does have a dispensing license, we are not qualified to contract with these plans. Therefore, we cannot bill Part D plans for these self-administered medications. We can provide a list of the medications to you to submit to your Part D plan. When you submit the bill to your Part D plan there are several things to know. One, they are never going to pay you 100% of the cost incurred. They will pay based on the Part D rate as established by Medicare. This can be considerably less than the actual cost of the drug. Second, these plans will want proof that the bill has been paid by you. And last, but not least, the work involved to get a few dollars can be surprising.