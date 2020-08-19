Self-administered drugs and medicare

Question: I just got Medicare coverage. Medicare explains what it does cover but what does it not cover?
Answer: When people begin their Medicare coverage, they are often informed what Medicare will pay with regards to hospitalizations, emergency room visits, clinic visits, and preventive care as well as other areas. However, what is often missed is what Medicare will not pay for and how you are responsible for these charges.
First, let’s discuss Part A, Part B and Part D.
- Part A covers the hospital portion when you are admitted into the hospital as an inpatient.
- Part B covers when a patient is seen in a provider’s office, the emergency room, lab, radiology, physical therapy, etc. Basically, Part B covers any outpatient service in a hospital and a clinic or provider’s office. It also covers the provider portion of the bill when you are admitted as an inpatient
- Part D is the Medicare pharmacy coverage. This will cover your medications when prescribed and dispensed from a licensed pharmacy.
Often times a person will have a supplement plan and it is believed to cover what Medicare does not pay for. This is a misconception based on the wording. Basically, supplement plans will pay for what Medicare considers to be “covered.” However, they will not pay for the self-administered drugs when you are in a hospital on an outpatient basis because Medicare does not consider these medications a covered item. The supplement plans will not pay for them either and it is left up to the patient to pay for these drugs. Self-Administered drugs, what are they? According to Medicare, they are oral medications (with some exceptions such as oral cancer drugs), topical medications, suppositories, inhalation agents, and some injections such as insulin and a few others.
What is considered “outpatient?” Outpatient is anything that is not inpatient. Sound simple, right? Surprisingly not. When you are in a bed in the hospital, you may not be considered an “inpatient” if you are here as observation status. Observation is considered an outpatient stay and follows Medicare Part B guidelines. You will be notified in advance if you are in observation status and presented a form to sign called the Medicare Outpatient Observation Notice. This form notifies you that you are in an observation status and you will be responsible for any self-administered medications dispensed. This is an important form as it also gives other information regarding your stay.
So, will your Part D plan pay for these drugs? Yes and no. Chadron Community Hospital, as well as many other hospitals, are either not licensed to dispense drugs like a pharmacy would dispense them or they do not have contracts with the various Part D plans. While Chadron Community Hospital does have a dispensing license, we are not qualified to contract with these plans. Therefore, we cannot bill Part D plans for these self-administered medications. We can provide a list of the medications to you to submit to your Part D plan. When you submit the bill to your Part D plan there are several things to know. One, they are never going to pay you 100% of the cost incurred. They will pay based on the Part D rate as established by Medicare. This can be considerably less than the actual cost of the drug. Second, these plans will want proof that the bill has been paid by you. And last, but not least, the work involved to get a few dollars can be surprising.
Another thing to remember is that if you have a Medicare Advantage Plan which is considered a replacement plan to Medicare, they will follow the same guidelines as standard Medicare. Also, some commercial insurance companies are beginning to follow Medicare guidelines.
We, at Chadron Community Hospital, want you to know that we are here to help you. We understand the confusion that comes with Medicare coverage. While we cannot know everything about Medicare, we can certainly help you understand how Medicare works when you have services with us. Please feel free to contact our Billing Office with any questions or concerns about your charges or bill with Chadron Community Hospital. We have flexible payment options including monthly payment options, prompt payment initiatives, and a Financial Assistance program.
