Students and other community members will have a chance to participate in courses focused on self-defense, anti-bullying and anti-abduction in April, and the organizations sponsoring the classes are seeking donations to help offset the tuition for students.
Indivisible Chadron and Chadron State College’s Cardinal Key and Xi Delta Theta Sorority are working together to bring 88 Tactical to Chadron. The organization offers training courses, mostly in eastern and central Nebraska, but will be in Chadron April 5-6.
88 Tactical will present two classes of Basic Women’s Primal Defense, one of which will be offered only to CSC female students as part of the sponsorship agreement with Cardinal Key and Xi Delta Theta. The organization will also present one Youth Anti-Bully and Anti-Abduction Class.
“I just think this is the kind of experience that could be transformational for some people to realize I do have the power to stand up for myself in a confrontational or frightening situation,” said Cheryl Welch of Indivisible Chadron.
Welch said she has always wanted to organize an event for International Women’s Day, which falls in March, but both the public school and the college are out on spring break each year during that occasion. However, inspired by a self-defense course she took nearly 20 years ago, she and others involved began to look at ways to bring an empowering course to Chadron in the weeks that follow International Women’s Day.
When she mentioned the idea at her yoga class on the CSC campus, a student referred her to 88 Tactical. During discussions with the organization about the self-defense class, she learned they also offer the anti-bullying and anti-abduction class and seized the opportunity to bring both courses to the community.
The Basic Women’s Primal Defense class is a four-hour training that includes situational awareness, conflict de-escalation, and basic self-defense moves. The training focuses mostly on handling verbal confrontations, but students will also practice full-force techniques to defend against a physical attack, while using protective gear. The class is open to girls and women age 12 and over. and is $80 per person.
The Youth Anti-Bully and Anti-Abduction class is three hours and is open to all students aged 6-12. Students will learn how to deal with bullies in a non-violent manner and learn life-saving skills, situational awareness and assertive verbal and non-verbal communication. Students will have the opportunity to don protective gear and practice full-force techniques to protect themselves. The cost of the class is $60 per student.
The regular price for the classes is $80 for the self-defense course and $60 for the anti-bullying course. Scholarships are being offered, however, so Chadron participants will be able to access the courses for $60 and $45, respectively. Pre-registration is required and will be available online soon. The courses open to the public will take place at the Chadron Primary School gym, with the women’s self-defense course scheduled for April 5 from 6-10 p.m. and the anti-bullying course planned for April 6 from 2-5 p.m.
The three groups sponsoring the 88 Tactical classes are still seeking donations to help further defray costs for students. Donations can be made to the Self Defense Scholarship Fund at the Chadron Federal Credit Union under the names U. Taylor and C. Welch.
For more information, contact Welch at 432-3519 or by email at loswelchitos@gmail.com.