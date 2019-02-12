Try 1 month for 99¢
Semi-Car Wreck

A collision between a semi-truck accident and this van at the intersection of Highways 385 and 20 sent Bob Hardy to the hospital.

 Record photo by Kerri Rempp

A Chadron man was injured last week when his car collided with a semi-truck.

Bob Hardy, 59, was transported to Chadron Community Hospital Feb. 5 after sustaining a head injury when his car struck a semi-truck that experienced a mechanical failure.

Robert Schefcik, Sr., 49, of Alliance was driving northbound on Highway 385 approaching the intersection with Highway 20 in Chadron when he realized his brakes and “Jake” brake were not working. He was unable to stop at the intersection. Chadron Police Sgt. Aron Chrisman said Hardy was westbound on Highway 20 in his Dodge Grand Caravan and struck the passenger side of the semi-truck as it entered the intersection.

The semi-truck sustained damage to its passenger side fuel tank and some minimal damage to the trailer, while Hardy’s van sustained extensive front-end damage and is considered a total loss. The police do not suspect drugs or alcohol as contributing factors and attribute the accident on the semi’s mechanical failure.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.