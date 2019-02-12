A Chadron man was injured last week when his car collided with a semi-truck.
Bob Hardy, 59, was transported to Chadron Community Hospital Feb. 5 after sustaining a head injury when his car struck a semi-truck that experienced a mechanical failure.
Robert Schefcik, Sr., 49, of Alliance was driving northbound on Highway 385 approaching the intersection with Highway 20 in Chadron when he realized his brakes and “Jake” brake were not working. He was unable to stop at the intersection. Chadron Police Sgt. Aron Chrisman said Hardy was westbound on Highway 20 in his Dodge Grand Caravan and struck the passenger side of the semi-truck as it entered the intersection.
The semi-truck sustained damage to its passenger side fuel tank and some minimal damage to the trailer, while Hardy’s van sustained extensive front-end damage and is considered a total loss. The police do not suspect drugs or alcohol as contributing factors and attribute the accident on the semi’s mechanical failure.