The Legislature's Revenue Committee on Thursday decided to attempt to make alterations in its proposed tax reform plan in an effort to broaden support for the proposal both inside and outside the legislative chamber.
The committee huddled for an open, frank and sometimes tense discussion about possible changes in its bill (LB289) in the wake of a public hearing Wednesday night that stretched more than six hours and brought an avalanche of opposition testimony.
"I think that was a lot more opposition than there truly is," Revenue Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said. Overall reaction to the proposal is "not as negative as it seemed," she said.
"We're listening to the lobby, not to the homeowners and farmers," she said, or to other individual Nebraskans who are impacted by high property taxes.
During an hour-long meeting, members of the committee offered their observations of Wednesday night's testimony and their suggestions one at a time, moving around the table at the behest of Linehan.
In the end, they decided to consider incorporating features of tax reform proposals authored by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson and Sen. Tom Briese of Albion as they refashion what has served as the committee bill.
Several senators suggested that a proposed three-quarters cent increase in the state sales tax rate needs to be reduced to one-half cent, and several proposed that the tax base needed to be broadened by eliminating more sales tax exemptions.
One said his support depends on retention of the state's property tax credit fund.
An overall theme was the challenge of attempting to fashion a package that ultimately can win the support of at least 33 senators, the number that will be required to break a filibuster mounted by the bill's opponents.
Linehan said she still believes that is doable.
The committee planned to gather again on Friday after the Legislature adjourns for the day to begin to refashion its proposal.
The pending bill would increase the state sales tax rate from 5.5% to 6.25% while also eliminating a number of sales tax exemptions on products like candy, pop and bottled water and hiking the state cigarette tax from 64 cents to $1 a pack.
Shadowing the committee — and the full Legislature — is a petition drive to place an initiative on the 2020 general election ballot proposing a constitutional amendment that would provide a state income tax credit for 35 percent of local property taxes paid.
If enacted, that proposal would trigger increases in state tax rates or a reduction in state government programs and services, or both.