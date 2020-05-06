Senior celebrations

Though traditional graduation ceremonies are out this year, residents will have the opportunity to recognize high school graduates this weekend.
There will be a drive-by celebration hosted by the Senior Parents on Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m., at Wilson Park. Senior picture yard signs will be placed in the park along the roadside. Graduates are asked to stand behind their signs in caps and gowns, and can place a basket or box a good distance in front of them for people to drop cards and gifts as they drive by.
Those driving the route are asked to enter the park from the Eighth Street entrance and turn right. The route will be easily visible. Drivers should stay in vehicles and respect social distancing, but are encouraged to honk, wave and cheer. There will be a town cruise for the graduates following.
Prior to the Wilson Park celebration, there will be audio recognition on KQSK at 11 a.m. and on KCSR at 1 p.m. A video celebrating the seniors will be released online at 1 p.m.
The Parents of Crawford High School Class of 2020 is inviting people to celebrate the graduates with safe, socially distant graduation parties. From 4-5 p.m. Saturday people can drive by seniors’ home and leave cards and gifts. There is also a cruise night from 6-7 p.m. on Second Street in Crawford, and D&S Market, with support from the Crawford Chamber of Commerce, is serving free hamburgers beginning at 6 p.m.
A video celebrating the Crawford seniors will also be released online.
In Harrison beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, Sioux County High School graduation speeches will be recorded and later released online. Following the recording session seniors will drive out onto the football field, where they will receive their diplomas and awards before hitting the streets of Harrison for a cruise.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!