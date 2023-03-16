The annual Feed a Senior in Need Raffle is underway, with six prizes available.

Four of the prizes are Rapid City Rush hockey packages. These include two tickets to the April 15 Rapid City Rush hockey game, along with hotel stay and dinner.

The remaining two prizes are $100 gas cards from Big Bat's.

Tickets are $10 each, or three for $35, with the drawing scheduled for Monday, April 3.

Tickets may be purchased at the Chadron Senior Center, 251 Pine Street, or from Feed a Senior in Need Committee Members Sharon Bartlett, Janice Halfhide, Sheila Motz, Frances Gonzalez and Rachel Johnson.

All of proceeds will go to the “Feed a Senior in Need” program. This program aims to end senior hunger in Chadron by giving the gift of Meals on Wheels or Chadron Senior Center Meals to the elderly in the community.

These programs fill a necessary gap for the seniors who do not qualify for funding yet can’t afford to purchase a nutritious meal on their own. The program also provides a critical social network and safety net for seniors.