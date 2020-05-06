Seniors share memories, plans, advice

3: Don't be annoying, you're not as cool as you think, the friendships will break and new ones will form, but most important; DO NOT SETTLE OR PROCRASTINATE.

4: I have kind of been repressing the emotions about the whole 'missing the last 2 and a half months of senior year' but I’m sure it’ll hit me soon

5: I hope to have left a good impact on the community as i move on to this new chapter in my life, I will miss crawford (some parts) and wish my classmates the best of luck to them in the future.

Haeden Olson

1: The dress up day with my friends and golf practice.

2: Help at my family restaurant.

3: Get some good friends and always laugh.

4: I can't make more memories with my classmates and friends.

5: Thank you for all the help you did for my class and the school

Lane Frahm

1: Some of my fondest memories of high school would be all the friends I made.

2: After graduation I plan to attend The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and study to become a computer scientist.