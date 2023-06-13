Last week saw two gatherings in Chadron, to get people thinking about how to encourage volunteerism in the community. Presented by Discover Northwest Nebraska, the Chadron Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, the Heartland Center for Leadership Development and UNL Rural Prosperity, “Creating Relationships to Cultivate Community” is aimed at building connections and volunteer capacity.

Two longtime events — Ride the Ridge and the Governor’s Pine Ridge Turkey Hunt — were nearly lost this past year, as folks who ran the events retired. However, others stepped up to fill the vacant positions and kept the ride and hunt alive.

Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation Director Deb Cottier said there have been a lot of people come through in the community in the 35 years she has been doing community and leadership development. The goal of the sessions, she said, is to “pick the brains” of those attending to capture information and leadership skills they’ve developed living in Chadron.

“If we don’t do that,” she said, “we’re going to have a serious lack of people to come up behind you to take leadership positions.”

Northwest Nebraska Tourism Director Kerri Rempp said when it was announced 2022 might be the last year for Ride the Ridge and the Pine Ridge Turkey Hunt, what hadn’t happened was recruiting younger members to take the events over. While groups took them over, Rempp said it was something of a panic to find a way to keep things going.

Rempp further added a person could pick any event that happens, such as Fur Trade Days, Old West Trail Rodeo or the Dawes County Fair, and there is a need for people to be ready to take them over in the coming years. Additionally, she said, there is a need for people to handle day-to-day activities of the boards that govern the events.

“Let’s try to pre-plan some of that,” Rempp said. “Let’s make sure the knowledge is out there in more than one hand. Let’s get other people involved so we’re not in danger of losing events.”

Milan Wall of the Heartland Center for Leadership Development described Chadron as “hidden gem,” and said he’s impressed with the kinds of efforts have put into making sure more people know about it.

Wall shared some ideas on how emerging and potential leaders could be identified and brought “into the mix.”

Among these ideas are: looking at what people or groups are not involved and engaging with them; listing needed skills and matching with the community; asking for help with small tasks then growing people into increased involvement; and appealing to individuals’ self-interests.

Wall noted appealing to self-interests is something that’s often overlooked, but still an important tool that can shine a light on volunteers and how to utilize them.

In terms of engagement, Wall also shared some key points, including: recognizing even small contributions, defining tasks, mentoring emerging leaders, setting short- and long-term goals; and offering rewards for new leadership.

Following his presentation, Wall invited attendees to visit amongst themselves about how they got recruited into a voluntary role.

From these conversations sprang some potential methods for reaching and keeping volunteers, such as: educating people on the goals of various civic organizations, recruiting people directly with a one-on-one asking approach; tapping into the passions people have and finding ways to utilize them; encouraging people to be involved in the community; keeping people engaged after a first meeting or project; and making sure volunteers have jobs to do when they do show up.

Wall emphasized if volunteers are not utilized in ways that are satisfying to them, there is more potential for them to not return. Further, he said, if people feel ownership for what they’re devoting they’re time, they will stay with it longer.

Other generated ideas included rotating people out of leadership roles so one person doesn’t get burnt out, and having plans in place for when regular volunteers are unable to make events.

Rural Prosperity Nebraska Director Mary Emery said there were a lot of great ideas generated, pointing out leadership succession has changed a lot over the past decade. Further discussion from people attending revealed several factors for this, including advances in technology, a sense of conflict between the older and younger generations and difficulty in spreading word about events.

Emery further suggested getting not only adult members of the community involved, but also the youth and even tourists who are in town for events.

“We have to change our idea about how to get people involved,” Emery said. “How do we figure out ways that make it easy for people to want to be part of helping the community grow and be successful? I really don’t believe that people don’t care about the community they live in.”

All together there were 60 people who attended the two sessions. Rempp stated, “The attendance shows that the need to cultivate new community leaders impacts a variety of endeavors, including the organization and production of community events to membership in civic organizations and finding competent leadership for government entities such as city council and school board.

It was apparent from the conversations that the best way to reach out to prospective volunteers and leaders is to personally invite them and to find ways to keep them engaged through their own personal skills and interests.”

Follow-up sessions are planned in the coming months to explore needs and possible actions, with time and locations to be determined. Anyone interested in serving as a mentor, new volunteer or leader is encouraged to attend.