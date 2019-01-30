More than 100 students from seven high schools will participate in the Best of the West Business Invitational today, Jan. 30, co-hosted by Chadron State College and the Nebraska Council on Economic Education. High schools attending will be Alliance, Arthur County, Bridgeport, Chadron, Hay Springs, Hemingford, and Ogallala, according to Assistant Professor of Business Dr. Gary Dusek who also works with the Nebraska Business Development Center that is coordinating logistics for the event.
The competition includes written tests in eight subjects: Accounting, Business Calculations, Business Communications, Economics, Introduction to Business, Introduction to FBLA, Introduction to Financial Math, and Personal Finance.
The job interview contest for seniors will be judged by CSC business faculty members Dr. Wendy Waugh, Dr. Richard Koza, Dr. Todd Jamison and Terrie Wood.
CSC students from the MBA program and Phi Beta Lambda will assist with the event and participate in a panel discussion to answer questions from high school students about higher education and the programs CSC offers.
Dusek said the competition will follow Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) rules, so the experience will serve to prepare students for the FBLA State Leadership Conference April 4-6 in Omaha.