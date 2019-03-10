Volunteer registration for Chadron State College’s seventh annual The Big Event opens March 11. CSC students, faculty and staff are encouraged to register online by April 5.
This year’s The Big Event is April 13. Job site registration is open through April 1. Community members interested in registering as a job site can submit an online application or call 308-432-6302.
The Big Event is a student-led, community service day designed to say thank you to the community of Chadron. The event began in 2013 at CSC and included over 400 volunteers and 15 job sites. It has grown to encompass more than 600 volunteers and 100 different job sites within Chadron and the surrounding area.
For more information, visit www.csc.edu/thebigevent.