Several 4-H’ers participate at Nebraska State Fair

Five Dawes County 4-H’ers participated in in-person events at the State Fair. Miranda Betson, age 12, competed twice in the 4-H Fashion Show on Saturday, August 28. Miranda received a purple for modeling her beyond the needle outfit and received a blue for modeling her shopping in style outfit. Josephine Werner, age 12, participated in the 4-H Presentations Contest on Saturday, August 28. Josephine received a red. Joe Lambert, age 11, participated in the Swine Showmanship Show and Market Swine Show on August 28 and August 29. He received a blue for Intermediate Showmanship, blue for Crossbred Market Gilts, and a blue in the Duroc division. Alexa Tollman, age 14, participated in the Beef Showmanship Show and Nebraska Fed Steer Challenge on August 28 and August 29. She received a purple for Senior Showmanship and top purple for her steer in the Nebraska Fed Steer Challenge. Tripton Stec, age 11, participated in the Goat Showmanship Show and Market Goat Show on August 28 and August 29. He received a blue for Intermediate Showmanship, purple for Market Goat, and blue for another Market Goat.