Several 4-H’ers participate at Nebraska State Fair

All 4-H exhibits, contests, and livestock shows were hosted at the 2021 Nebraska State Fair. 4-H was celebrated all contests and livestock shows on opening weekend, August 28 and 29.
Five Dawes County 4-H’ers participated in in-person events at the State Fair. Miranda Betson, age 12, competed twice in the 4-H Fashion Show on Saturday, August 28. Miranda received a purple for modeling her beyond the needle outfit and received a blue for modeling her shopping in style outfit. Josephine Werner, age 12, participated in the 4-H Presentations Contest on Saturday, August 28. Josephine received a red. Joe Lambert, age 11, participated in the Swine Showmanship Show and Market Swine Show on August 28 and August 29. He received a blue for Intermediate Showmanship, blue for Crossbred Market Gilts, and a blue in the Duroc division. Alexa Tollman, age 14, participated in the Beef Showmanship Show and Nebraska Fed Steer Challenge on August 28 and August 29. She received a purple for Senior Showmanship and top purple for her steer in the Nebraska Fed Steer Challenge. Tripton Stec, age 11, participated in the Goat Showmanship Show and Market Goat Show on August 28 and August 29. He received a blue for Intermediate Showmanship, purple for Market Goat, and blue for another Market Goat.
Dawes County had a total of 62 static exhibits from 25 exhibitors that made it to be judged at the Nebraska State Fair. For State Fair results go to: https://nebraska4hresults.com/2021-results.
Dawes County 4-H’ers, Nebraska State Fair Results (by youth):
• Brylee Allred - Mixed Media Accessory - blue
• Brylee Allred – Foam Cake - blue
• Brylee Allred - 3 Photos – purple & two blues
• Mahayla Allred – Accessory made from Ceramic or Tile – blue
• Mahayla Allred – Nebraska Life Exhibit – blue
• Mahayla Allred - 3 Photos – purple, blue, & red
• Amelia Betson – Shortened Cake – purple
• Amelia Betson – Large Quilted Exhibit – blue
• Amelia Betson – Barn Quilt – blue
• Miranda Betson – Loaf Quick Bread – purple
• Miranda Betson – Large Quilted Exhibit – blue
• Layne Davidson – 1 Jar Jelled Exhibit – purple
• Teague Edelman – Healthy Baked Product – blue
• Alex Fisher – Welding Article – purple
• Alex Fisher – Rocket – white
• Kadence Fisher – Sewn Dress – purple
• Carson Gibbons – Candy - purple
• Carson Gibbons – Specialty Pastry – purple
• Carson Gibbons – Woodworking Article - purple
• Treye Gibbons – Fruit Leather – purple
• Treye Gibbons – Creative Mixes – blue
• Treye Gibbons – Barn Quilt – purple
• Grady Gooder – Salad Tomatoes – purple
• Grady Gooder – Bicycle Safety Poster – blue
• Grady Gooder – Heirloom Treasures – purple
• Jae Gooder – Accessory 2D – purple
• Jae Gooder – Best Buy for Your Buck Binder – blue
• Raimee Gooder – Textile Arts Garment – purple
• Raimee Gooder – Best Buy for Your Buck Binder – red
• Raimee Gooder – Coffee Cake – red
• Raimee Gooder – Vegetable Garden Collection – red
• Kody Keim – Wood Furniture – purple
• Julia Nicholson – Heritage Exhibit – blue & Special Recognition
• Julia Nicholson – Sewn Skirted Combination – blue
• Julia Nicholson – Veterinary Kit – purple
• Jose Obando – 2 photos – purple & blue
• Jose Obando – Photography Portfolio – blue
• Mikayla Obando – Disaster Kit – blue
• Mikayla Obando – 1 photo – red
• Tatianna Obando – Cultural Fine Arts – purple & Special Recognition
• Tatianna Obando – Heritage Exhibit – purple & Special Recognition
• Morgan Schommer - Sewn Dress – blue
• Morgan Schommer – Best Buy for Your Buck Binder – red
• Roudy Schommer – Sewn Textile – purple
• Alyssa Snyder – Best Buy for Your Buck Binder – blue
• Oakley Terrell – Heritage Exhibit – purple & Special Recognition
• Alexa Tollman – Upcycled Accessory for Home – purple
• Alexa Tollman – 3 Photos – three blues & 1 Selected for Display at UNL Campus
• Garett Tollman – 2 Photos – two blues
• Garett Tollman – Biscuits or Scones – purple
• Garett Tollman – Embellished Garment – blue
• Garett Tollman – Barn Quilt – blue
• Josephine Werner – Accessory Textile 2D – purple
• Josephine Werner – Original Acrylic Painting – red