Tornado sirens sounded in Harrison and Crawford Wednesday night as a severe thunderstorm moved through the area, placing parts of Sioux and Dawes counties under threat.
A funnel cloud was spotted near Lance Creek, Wyo., earlier in the evening before the storm crossed the border into Nebraska, and the first tornado warning for northwestern Sioux County, including the Village of Harrison, was issued at 9:23 p.m. Sirens sounded about 10 minutes later as the warning was scheduled to last until 10:15 p.m. when it was initially issued by the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
That time frame was extended to 10:45 p.m. as the storm moved slowly through the county. A new tornado warning was issued for northern Sioux County and parts of Dawes County, including Fort Robinson, Crawford and Whitney, prompting alarms in the City of Crawford. By shortly after 10 p.m., Sioux County was in the clear according to NWS warning maps, but as the storm headed southwest, more areas of rural Dawes County, including around Box Butte Reservoir, were placed under tornado warnings until after 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service was reporting that radar indicated the possibility of tornadoes, and a storm chaser reported seeing a funnel cloud emerge from a wall cloud about eight miles north-northwest of Marsland, said Bill Mokry, a NWS meteorologist.
There is a chance for scattered, severe thunderstorms again Thursday between the hours of 2-10 p.m. for much of the Nebraska Panhandle, Mokry said. Those storms, if they materialize, could include large hail, strong winds and possible torandic activity, though the systems will likely be short-lived.
The wet weather pattern will continue through the weekend, though the likelihood of severe storms will decrease in the coming days. However, storms through the weekend have the potential of producing quite a bit of precipitation and localized flooding could be a concern, Mokry said.