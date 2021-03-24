‘Shades of Light’ exhibit opens

“There was no art education program so I just started drawing horses. One of my sisters had a how to draw horses book. She gave me a drawing pencil and that was kind of the start of my career,” Brownlee said. “It was such a special pencil that I almost never used it. I still have it.”

She said her artwork focuses on displaying the nitty gritty side of agriculture.

“Most of the time I feel like this lifestyle is portrayed quite pastorally. I feel the real value of displaying agriculture artistically is the depth of meaning behind it, which is the wrinkles, the sweat, the chipped spurs, the rusty bits, and that's what I try to portray in extreme realism. That’s my end goal,” Brownlee said

She had visited the Sandoz Center several times in the past, and called a few months ago to ask if there was interest in hosting a show of her work. In addition to completing commissioned pieces, she does software consulting, has a software product she developed, and helps on the ranch.

“It’s really neat to bring the current generation of Sandoz talent into this Center. Celia is 94 and talks about Mari all the time. She’s very concerned with maintaining both the history of Mari and the reputation of the family,” Brownlee said.

