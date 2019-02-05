Agriculture is an important economic driver - and lifestyle - in the northern Panhandle, and The Chadron Record wants to celebrate the local ag producers.
The paper will recognize the contribution of agriculture with its annual Progress in Agriculture issue, which will be published during the first week of March. As part of the project this year, the paper is seeking submissions to its first-ever Ag Photo Contest.
Readers are invited to submit up to two entries depicting agricultural life in Dawes, Sioux and Sheridan counties. Photos may be emailed to kerri.rempp@lee.net or shared in the comments section on the Record’s Facebook page under the post announcing the Ag Photo Contest. All entries must include the name of the entrant and where the photo was taken. Entries are due Feb. 22 and will be published in the Progress in Agriculture edition.
One winner will be selected in a random drawing to win a $50 gift certificate to Bomgaars.