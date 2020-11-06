Sharp to honor veterans Monday

This Monday, Chadron will be host to Preston Sharp, a young California man who has made it his mission to place flags and flowers at the graves of veterans across the country. During his time in Chadron, he will take another step in fulfilling that goal when he visits Greenwood Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, and pays tribute to the soldiers who rest there
On Veterans Day 2015, Sharp visited the grave of his grandfather at a Redding cemetery to place a flag and some flowers. The then 10-year-old noticed the lack of flags or flowers on the graves to honor local veterans. He was so upset that veterans weren’t being honored on Veterans Day.
That night, he set a goal to place a flag and flower on the graves of each of those veterans at McDonald’s cemetery, in Redding, Calif., but that goal quickly grew to include other Redding area cemeteries and grew to include cemeteries in all surrounding counties.
Sharp made a goal of Honoring every towns veteran’s from Redding to Sacramento, Calif.; this goal was accomplished last summer. He came up with the Flag and Flower Challenge to get everyone in the U.S. to honor veterans. He has now expanded his goal to honor veterans in every state, and has organized the placement of more than 180,000 flags and red carnations on veterans headstones. He has accomplished this with the assistance of many in the community who come out to meet him and to clean headstones, replace weathered flags and flowers and say “Thank You” to those that have provided their services to our country.
Sharp does not just honor the fallen veterans. He goes to the local veterans home and listens to their stories and takes veterans out to lunch or dinner. He even told his mom that his Christmas wish was not to get the laptop that he had been asking for but to adopt a veteran’s dog so that the veteran could still see the dog whenever he wanted, as the veteran had to live in a veterans home with no dogs allowed.
Those who come out to help Preston Sharp you have to say the name of the veteran(s) they are honoring name out loud and "Thank you for your service," then place the national flag and an artificial red carnation.Sharp said the veterans names must be said out loud because a veteran's name not said out loud is a veteran forgotten.
