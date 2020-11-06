Sharp to honor veterans Monday

This Monday, Chadron will be host to Preston Sharp, a young California man who has made it his mission to place flags and flowers at the graves of veterans across the country. During his time in Chadron, he will take another step in fulfilling that goal when he visits Greenwood Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, and pays tribute to the soldiers who rest there

On Veterans Day 2015, Sharp visited the grave of his grandfather at a Redding cemetery to place a flag and some flowers. The then 10-year-old noticed the lack of flags or flowers on the graves to honor local veterans. He was so upset that veterans weren’t being honored on Veterans Day.

That night, he set a goal to place a flag and flower on the graves of each of those veterans at McDonald’s cemetery, in Redding, Calif., but that goal quickly grew to include other Redding area cemeteries and grew to include cemeteries in all surrounding counties.