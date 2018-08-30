Nebraska Extension and the University of Wyoming Extension are teaming up with the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association to conduct an educational production meeting on Sept. 6 covering all facets of sheep and goat operations – budgets, nutrition, grazing, animal health, and a general look at the industry.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at St. Peters Church, Mirage Flats (12 miles south of Hays Springs on Hwy 87) before moving to Terrell Farms and Ranch after lunch.
For a detailed copy of the program and to register, please contact the Sheridan County Extension office at 308-327-2312 or sheridan-county@unl.edu.
The morning program will feature speakers from University of Wyoming Extension discussing how to get started with a sheep enterprise, sheep budgets, how to meet the nutritional needs of the ewe flock with emphasis on grazing forage crops year around, and how to control parasites in the ewe flock. They will also present several computer spreadsheet programs available to assist in management of the ewe flock.
In the afternoon, veterinarians from Nebraska Extension will speak on how to maintain a healthy ewe flock. Two meat goat producers, Linda or Clint Anderson of Lakeside and Harold Johnson of Hyannis, will discuss their operation, how and why they started in the meat goat enterprise as well as what they see in the future.
The group will travel to Terrell Farms and Ranch, where Vern and Brock Terrell will show their large ewe flock and describe how the flock complements the cattle operation. They will discuss their overall management, grazing management, including rotation and use of alternate forage crops, and their views of the future and challenges of the sheep industry.
This material/event is funded in partnership by USDA, Risk Management Agency.