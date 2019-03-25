Sheila Myers Ray, 67, went peacefully at Vibra Hospital in Thornton, Colo., from complications after heart bypass surgery.
Sheila was born in Deadwood, S.D., on September 3, 1951, to James Bowman Myers and Maxine (Chase) Myers, joining her brothers Jim and Ted Myers.
Sheila grew up and attended school in Deadwood and Highmore, S.D., and finished in Chadron. She lived in California and Germany before returning to Chadron where she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Sheila and Jim Ray were married on Oct. 2, 1993, at Roughlock Fall in South Dakota and they lived and worked on the family farm west of Hemingford. Sheila loved to garden and was an avid rock hunter. Many of her birthdays were celebrated at the Crawford Labor Day Rock Show. She loved her many cats and the skunk and raccoons that the cats mingled with freely.
Sheila is survived by her husband Jim; her brother James and wife Linda Myers; brother-in-law Tom (Melinda) Ray; sister-in-law Nancy Ray; children Paul Ray Matt (Amy) Honstein and Mike (Mary) Honstein; grandson Ezra Ray; aunt Dorothy Ray; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins in the Myers family including Marta (Simon) Hardy, York England, Quin Myers, Dean Myers and Carol Scott; and many very good friends in the Chadron area.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Ted Myers, and her step-father Gene Sutfin.
A celebration of life for Sheila and Ted Myers will be in Chadron at the Olde Main Street Inn in July. Donations in their memory can be made to an animal charity of your choice.