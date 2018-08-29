An exhibition of selected artworks from the Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska titled “Family Style” opens in Chadron State College’s Memorial Hall Main Gallery Friday, Aug. 31. The free exhibit is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Sept. 30.
The exhibition, sponsored by the CSC Galaxy Series, is part of Sheldon Statewide, an annual traveling exhibit program that covers Nebraska. Since 1987, the program has taken exhibitions to 24 communities, reaching more than 330,000 people.
“Family Style,” explores the meaning of family and the diverse nature of personal relationships. The exhibition features works in diverse media by artists including Irving Amen, Emilio Amero, Patrociño Barela, Will Barnet, Lynn Dance, Harold Eugene Edgerton, Carmen Lomas Garza, Oronzo Vito Gasparo, Richard Lindner, Alfred Henry Maurer, Sheldon Moldoff, Lydia Panas, Olive Rush, Paul Strand, Jonathan Torgovnik, James VanDerZee and Andy Warhol.
Call 308-432-6317 for more information.