National motivational speaker, Scott Shellstrom, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Panhandle Safety and Wellness Conference and Awards Luncheon Sept. 12 at the Gering Civic Center.
As a former advertising executive, Scott knows that creativity is more than an art, it’s a skill. His skills have placed him on some of New York City’s most prominent improv comedy stages, and his paintings on some of the most prestigious gallery walls. He knows how to perform, both as a television host on the Travel Channel as well as the first white guy on Soul Train.
“It is exciting to bring such a high quality speaker line-up to the area,” said Jessica Davies, assistant health director and co-coordinator of the conference. “Businesses can use this opportunity to learn the latest strategies in keeping employees healthy and safe and it’s a perfect location to not have to travel far as we are all crunched for time.”
Jim Crowser with Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and Nebraska Senator Sara Howard will be presenting on Addiction and Mental Health in the Workplace by providing information on ways to recognize potential risk factors, signs, symptoms for substance use and/or mental health challenges in the workplace.
Additional conference sessions will be offered on Dispelling Wellness Fads and Trends, an OSHA Update, and more! The awards luncheon will feature Panhandle businesses receiving the Governor’s Wellness Award, safety awards, and the Leading Light Award to an individual nominated for leading the wellness charge at their worksite.
Area businesses should plan to bring their safety and wellness committees, managers, HR professionals, and any other employees. Early bird registration ends Aug. 23. Keynote-only registrations are available.
The conference is coordinated by the Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council and the Nebraska Safety Council with sponsor organizations Panhandle Public Health District and Panhandle Partnership Training Academy, Chadron Community Hospital and Western Nebraska Community College.
For additional information about worksite wellness, visit www.pphd.org/pwwc.html or call Davies at 308-487-3600 extension 101.