The Nebraska 4-H Foundation recently announced the 2023 Governor's Agricultural Excellence Award winners. Seventeen 4-H Clubs, including the Sheridan County Jr. Leaders, were selected to receive $500 grants to complete projects that will have lasting and meaningful impacts on their communities.
Other clubs awarded the 2023 Governor’s Agricultural Excellence Award are:
• Country Kids 4-H Club, Boone County
• Minute Milker 4-H Club, Clay County
• Dog Gone Fun 4-H Club, Custer County
• Pathfinders 4-H Club, Gage County
• Grant County 4-H Council, Grant County
• Cloverdale 4-H Club, Holt County
• Shining Stars 4-H Club, Holt County
• 5-Star 4-H Club, Lancaster County
• Fusion 4-Hers, Lancaster County
• Hunter’s Pride, Lancaster County
• Lancaster County Teen Council, Lancaster County
• Blossomfield 4-H Club, Polk County
• Clover Rovers 4-H Club, Polk County
• Badger Buddies 4-H Club, Washington County
• Tomorrow’s Leaders 4-H Club, Washington County
• Webster County Wranglers, Webster County
The Nebraska 4-H Foundation’s Governor’s Agricultural Excellence Awards, sponsored by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, NIFA, is a prestigious award designed to recognize 4-H clubs for their efforts to serve their communities.
For more information about the Governor's Agricultural Excellence Awards, visit Ne4HFoundation.org.