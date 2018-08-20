For the second time in two months, a mountain lion has been killed for preying on livestock in western Nebraska.
A Sheridan County landowner shot the 10- to 12-month-old female at about 6 a.m. Aug. 14, after seeing the animal killing his chickens. The landowner alerted the state Game and Parks Commission, which investigated the killing north of Hay Springs.
“We go out and look at the situation,” said Pat Molini, assistant administrator for the commission’s wildlife division. “In this case, everything adds up.”
Under state law, a livestock owner can immediately kill a mountain lion if it’s stalking, killing or consuming livestock on their property. They can also request it be killed by Game and Parks employees.
Last month, a state wildlife biologist trapped and killed an older adult male after it killed a domesticated goat near Chadron. But officials say livestock kills are relatively rare: In addition to this year’s cases, big cats are suspected of killing a calf in Blaine County in 2014, a pair of goats — counted as one kill — in Dawes County in 2017, and a calf in Sheridan County that same year.
The mountain lion killed last week will undergo a necropsy so biologists can learn more about the animal’s health and habits.
In June, Game and Parks commissioners approved a mountain lion hunting season, the first since 2014. More than 600 hunters will be given permits for two areas of the Pine Ridge. The commission set the total take at eight cats — four in each area, and no more than two females in each area.