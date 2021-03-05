Sheriff found guilty of misconduct

According to a ruling by Judge Randin Roland on Thursday, March 4, Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey was found guilty of the Class II misdemeanor of misconduct.

A formal complaint was filed against Dailey on May 20, 2020 by Chief Deputy Attorney General David Bydalek. According to the charge on or about July 21, 2019, the sheriff refused to receive Jesse Sierra, a lawfully committed offender, into the Dawes County Jail and keep him until discharged by law.

Sierra had been arrested and charged with a Class II felony of first-degree sexual assault and Class IIIA felonies of false imprisonment and strangulation. According to an affidavit, Sierra allegedly strangled a 21-year-old Rapid City woman for a week — much of the time in Crawford — using his hands and Christmas lights, beating her to the point of unconsciousness, threatening to kill her and repeatedly molesting her.

The two-day bench trial in Dailey’s case concluded Jan. 6, at which point both attorneys requested opportunity to submit written closing arguments and the case was taken under Judge Roland’s advisement. According to the judge’s ruling, the facts of the case were not disputed for the most part and he made his ruling based on the totality of the evidence and his analysis.

Sentencing for Dailey will be determined next week. He faces maximum penalties of a $1,000 fine, six months in jail, or both.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0