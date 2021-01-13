Sheriff's case in judge's hands

Though the bench trial against Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey reached a conclusion after less than two days last week, it will still be another two weeks before Judge Randin Roland of Sidney issues his ruling. Roland took the case under advisement after both the prosecution and defense rested on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the second day of the trial.

A formal complaint was filed against Dailey on May 20, 2020 by Chief Deputy Attorney General David Bydalek. It charges Dailey with official misconduct, and alleges that on or about July 21, 2019, the sheriff refused to receive Jesse Sierra, a lawfully committed offender, into the Dawes County Jail and keep him until discharged by law.

Sierra had been arrested and charged with a Class II felony of first-degree sexual assault and Class IIIA felonies of false imprisonment and strangulation. According to an affidavit, Sierra allegedly strangled a 21-year-old Rapid City woman for a week — much of the time in Crawford — using his hands and Christmas lights, beating her to the point of unconsciousness, threatening to kill her and repeatedly molesting her.