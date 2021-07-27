Sheryl I. Bruns

CHADRON | Sheryl Irene Bruns, 77, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Chadron Community Hospital.

She was born on Oct. 5, 1943, in Chadron to Maurice and Lorene (Varvel) Jones. Sheryl attended Beaver Valley School District 69 through 8th grade and graduated from Chadron High School in 1961. She graduated from Chadron State College in 1965.

She was united in marriage to Melvin Bruns on June 5, 1965.

Sheryl is survived by sons, Jay (Erica) and Jeff of rural Chadron; grandson, Luke; brothers, Leonard (Roma) Jones of Fort Collins, CO, and Bernard (Carolyn) Jones of Chadron; sister, Lois Chizek of Chadron; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Teresa Poe; and her husband of 50 years, Melvin.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, with Pastor Peter Bertram officiating. Inurnment will follow at Highland Center Cemetery. A meal will be served at Open Door Church.

Memorials have been established for Our Savior's Lutheran Church and Chadron Volunteer Fire Department. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

