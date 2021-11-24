Shop with a Cop donation containers set

The 2021 Holiday season is upon us, which means the Chadron Police Department is gearing up for the annual “Shop with a Cop” program. All donations raised are used to purchase food, clothing, and gifts, for less fortunate children within our community. Officers take children shopping to get things needed as well as a few things wanted. It is also a great way for the officers and children to get to know each other. The experiences have been a fun and exciting, sometimes interesting, for both the children and the officers.

As the month of December nears, look for donation containers near the registers of businesses in town. Donations can also be brought in or mailed to the Chadron Police Department at 125 Main Street Chadron, NE 69337. People may bring donations directly to First National Bank of Omaha here in Chadron. Just let the tellers know you wish for the donation to go to the “Shop with a Cop” program. Fro more information, feel free to contact the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510 and ask for Officer Derek Bauer.

Remember “A Little Change Can Make a BIG Difference!” The Chadron Police Department greatly appreciates the generous citizens and businesses for their years of support with this program. Over the years, community and business donations have allowed officers to help hundreds of children through the Chadron Public School system. They hope to continue this tradition and help many more children in the years to come, and wish everyone have a wonderful holiday season

