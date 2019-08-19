A report of shoplifting Saturday led to the arrest of a wanted felon from South Dakota.
Stephan James Eagle Bear was arrested during a search of a field north of McDonald’s after fleeing on foot from a wrecked car. He is wanted in South Dakota on a warrant for a probation violation. The underlying charge on the violation was listed as homicide in the press release. Police Chief Tim Lordino said Eagle Bear had served time and was out on supervised release and broke the conditions of that.
The Chadron Police Department originally responded to a call about shoplifting at Big Bat’s around 5 a.m. Saturday and learned the suspect was Eagle Bear.
Officers located the car Eagle Bear was traveling in crashed behind China House, with two females still occupying it, said a CPD press release. The CPD confirmed the South Dakota warrant and set up a perimeter around the field north of McDonald’s, where it was believed Eagle Bear was hiding. The Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol also responded to assist with the search.
Eagle Bear was eventually located in tall weeds next to an abandoned building and booked into the Dawes County Jail on the outstanding felony warrant.
Officers had seen the vehicle occupied by Eagle Bear earlier in the night in downtown Chadron, said Officer Sean Considine.
“When we saw the vehicle crashed behind the China House, we knew Eagle Bear would flee on foot, and present a danger to law enforcement. With the assistance of the other agencies, we were able to pin him down in the field and then apprehend him without incident,” Considine said in the press release.
The two females who were found in the crashed vehicle also were arrested. Brianna Eagle Bear, 26, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer, a misdemeanor, while Johncina Bear Robe, 38, was also arrested for obstructing a police officer and on a Dawes County warrant for failure to appear on a disturbing the peace charge. Both women were taken to the Dawes County Jail.