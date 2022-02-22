Sidewalk incentive plan OK’d

After several meetings of discussing and developing, Chadron City Council formally approved the Sidewalk Improvement Plan.

The plan, which provides incentives to property owners to install or improve sidewalks, was developed after concerns were raised of broken sidewalks being unappealing to visitors as well as a safety hazard.

Under the plan, a sidewalk construction, renewal and replacement grant will reimburse a homeowner 50% of the cost of materials and labor for the repair or total replacement of an existing sidewalk. For those installing new sidewalks, the reimbursement is a maximum $1,500 for a four-foot walk and $3,000 for a five-foot. The plan also provides $500 or 50% reimbursement for those who have to make curb cuts.

Those who want to participate in the program can submit a grant application to the City of Chadron, PO Box 390, Chadron NE 69337. Applications must be submitted before April 15, and decisions on funding will be made no later than May 15.

In other action, council approved a quitclaim deed from John E. Gamby to convey a tract of land estimated at about 1.22 acres to the City of Chadron for future development and infrastructure.

Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson explained this is the right-of-way on Linden Street, south from Sixth Street to 10th Street. There has been work on this for quite some time, she said, and she was happy the council accepted the deed from Gamby, as it will allow finishing of Linden Street.

Bids will again be sought, for a new 2022 half-ton extended cab 4x4 pickup for the Water Department, after council approved rescinding the previous bid from Chadron Motor Company.

Utilities Superintendent Tom Menke explained he was contacted on Feb. 4 by the person who accepted the original bid. He was informed fleet pricing had been rescinded so the price presented to council was no longer available. Further, Menke said, contact was made with Wahlstrom Ford, who also had previously bid out the truck, to see if they would still honor their price. That price, Menke said, was honored up to Feb. 11 and there was no council meeting time during which the Wahlstrom bid could be approved.

In addition to requesting that bids should again be sought, Menke suggested that, going forward, council accept two bids in these situations. Language in such actions would state that if the primary bid fell through they would go with the second bid. Using this method, it would allow the process to move forward without needing formal approval from council at a meeting.

In the realm of bids, one was accepted for $60,609 from Buettner Construction, for the North Pine Street water main loop project. A letter was also presented from David Coe, in favor of the Buettner bid. The water loop project was first discussed at the council’s September meeting as a project that would use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to improve the pressure in the water lines of the Kenwood area.

Three resolutions were approved in regard to Chadron Municipal Airport. The first was for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) for Federal Aviation Administration funded contracts and agreements for airport improvements in the 2022-24 fiscal years.

Johnson explained what this means is on the next federal project — the wildlife fence — about $35,000 needs to be spent for a small disadvantaged business to get in on the project. This counts even if a general contractor pulls in a sub.

As for the fence itself, council approved application for federal assistance for the project. Johnson noted the contract total estimate is about $2 million. A year ago, she said, it was $1 million but the project wasn’t funded. Three or four months later after that, the estimate was about $1.4 million.

A recent estimate was about $1.5 million, but this is for construction only and does not include engineering, so the application is being made for about $2 million to hopefully cover everything. This is a 95-5 grant, meaning the city is responsible for 5%, about $100,000.

The third resolution approved for the airport are the fence plans and specifications. Johnson noted the fence alignment does have to change, which slowed the project down due to more assessments with wildlife, floodplains and wetlands. The changes, she noted, will help to implement more parking, at least 12-15 more stalls.

Johnson expects the project will likely be completed next spring.

Action tabled at the meeting was approving the deputy clerk job ad and description, and authorizing the position be advertised. Council member Keith Crofutt questioned a suggestion that the position be started at an hourly rate $28-36.60 per hour, or $60,000-72,000 per year. Crofutt asked there be a comparability study be done for the position before going forward with the job description and advertisement.

Also during the meeting, City Manager John Sutherland reported the Public Alliance for Community Energy has provided a $5,215 disbursement to the City. He noted a $4,000 disbursement was budgeted, so this was a nice surprise.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0