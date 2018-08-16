Open Youth Beef Show
Beef Cattle
Stocker Feeder
Bucket Calf:
Purple Ribbon: Chisum Pelster, Sierra Eastman, Kendall Sellman, Tilton Button
English Heifer:
Purple Ribbon: Sage Dyer
English Steer:
Purple Ribbon: Madi Engel, Boone Button, Skylar Edmund, Skylar Edmund
Exotic Heifer:
Purple Ribbon: Rasine Bolek, Clark Riesen, Taylor Engel, Bailey Sellman
Exotic Steer:
Purple Ribbon: Jack Payne, Clark Riesen
Overall Stocker Feeder:
Grand Champion: Jack Payne
Reserve Champion: Rasine Bolek
Showmanship
PeeWee Showmanship:
Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Torri Neal, Miranda Smith, Taylor Engel, Tilton Button, Chisum Pelster, Kendall Sellman
Junior Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Bailey Sellman
Reserve Champion: Talon Payne
Purple Ribbon: Madi Engel, Boone Button, Taylen Lambert
Intermediate Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Jasmine Dyer
Reserve Champion: Wyatt Walker
Blue Ribbon: Sierra Eastman, Jaycee Lambert, Rasine Bolek, Addison Lashley, Jadon Skavdahl
Senior Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Wiley Rudloff
Reserve Champion: Sophia Collett
Purple Ribbon: Jake Sellman, Clark Riesen
Blue Ribbon: Jack Payne, Hannah Rudloff, Julie Skavdahl
Market Beef
Light Weight Market Beef:
Purple Ribbon: Julie Skavdahl, Jadon Skavdahl, Clark Riesen, Jake Sellman
Medium Weight Market Beef:
Purple Ribbon: Kort Bannan, Garrett Wurdeman, Jasmine Dyer
Blue Ribbon: Joe Lambert, Jack Payne
Heavy Weight Market Beef:
Purple Ribbon: Taylen Lambert, Wiley Rudloff
Blue Ribbon: Bailey Sellman, Addison Lashley
Hefty Weight Market Beef:
Purple Ribbon: Wiley Rudloff, Sophia Collett, Jaycee Lambert
Fluffy Weight Market Beef:
Purple Ribbon: Addison Lashley, Wyatt Walker
Overall Market Beef:
Grand Champion: Garrett Wurdeman
Reserve Champion: Wiley Rudloff
Breeding Beef
Angus Heifer Calf:
Purple Ribbon: Madi Engel, Boone Button, Madi Engel
AOB Yearling Heifer:
Purple Ribbon: Joe Lambert
Commercial Heifer Calf:
Purple Ribbon: Clark Riesen
Commercial Yearling Heifer:
Purple Ribbon: Talon Payne, Wyatt Walker, Sophia Collett
Hereford Yearling Heifer:
Purple Ribbon: Jake Sellman, Bailey Sellman, Wiley Rudloff
Shorthorn Bull Calf:
Purple Ribbon: Madi Engel, Skylar Edmund, Skylar Edmund
Shorthorn Heifer Calf:
Purple Ribbon: Skylar Edmund, Skylar Edmund, Skylar Edmund
Champion Breeding Bull:
Grand Champion: Madi Engel
Reserve Champion: Skylar Edmund
Champion Breeding Heifer:
Grand Champion: Jake Sellman
Reserve Champion: Sophia Collett
Companion Animal
Best Dressed Pet:
Grand Champion: Mahayla Allred
Reserve Champion: Logen Oldaker
Purple Ribbon: Landen Oldaker
Cat
Cat:
Purple: Boone Button, Logen Oldaker, Mahayla Allred
Blue: Landen Oldaker
Clover Kid Participation: Miranda Smith
Cat Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Brylee Allred
Reserve Champion: Mahayla Allred
Purple: Boone Button
Blue: Logen Oldaker, Landen Oldaker
Clover Kid Participation: Kenna Lotton, Miranda Smith
Dog
Dog Showmanship
Grand Champion: Mahayla Allred
Reserve Champion: Brylee Allred
Clover Kid Participation: Miranda Smith
Rabbit
Senior Breeding Buck:
Purple Ribbon: Brylee Allred
Senior Breeding Doe:
Purple Ribbon: Mahayla Allred
Showmanship:
Purple Ribbon: Brylee Allred
Blue Ribbon: Mahayla Allred
Clover Kid Participation: Miranda Smith
Open Youth Goat Show
PeeWee Showmanship:
Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Carter Bannan, Miranda Smith, Colton Bomberger, Leea Lambert
Junior Showmanship:
Champion: Jack Phillips
Reserve Champion: Joe Lambert
Intermediate Showmanship:
Champion: Ethan Bomberger
Reserve Champion: Rasine Bolek
Blue Ribbon: Jana Stearns, Kenli Boeselager, Jaycee Lambert
Senior Showmanship:
Champion: Kaylen Stearns
Reserve Champion: Ryley Johnson
Purple Ribbon: Alexys Fernandez, Jared Stearns
Tiny Market Goat:
Purple Ribbon: Ethan Bomberger, Jaycee Lambert, Jaycee Lambert, Jared Stearns
Light Weight Market Goat:
Purple Ribbon: Jack Phillips, Jana Stearns, Colton Bomberger, Kaylen Stearns, Jana Stearns
Medium Weight Market Goat:
Purple Ribbon: Alexys Fernandez, Kort Bannan, Joe Lambert, Kaylen Stearns, Jared Stearns
Heavy Weight Market Goat:
Purple Ribbon: Jared Stearns, Kenli Boeselager, Kaylen Stearns, Kaylen Stearns
Hefty Weight Market Goat:
Purple Ribbon: Ethan Bomberger, Kort Bannan, Ryley Johnson, Alexys Fernandez
Overall Market Goat:
Grand Champion: Kaylen Stearns
Reserve Champion: Kort Bannan
Non Milking Doe:
Grand Champion: Rasine Bolek
Reserve Champion: Ryley Johnson
Purple Ribbon: Alexys Fernandez, Leea Lambert
Open Youth Horse Show
Showmanship
Junior Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Boone Button
Blue Ribbon: Paden Morava, Baxter Reece, Victoria Turbiville
Intermediate Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Megan Comstock
Blue Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville, Rebecca Reece
Halter Horses
Two Year Old:
Purple Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville
Three-Four Year Old:
Purple Ribbon: Boone Button, Paden Morava
Aged:
Purple Ribbon: Paden Morava, Jaime Turbiville, Boone Button, Baxter Reece, Victoria Turbiville, Megan Comstock
Blue Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
Red Ribbon: Paden Morava
Champion Gelding:
Grand Champion: Paden Morava
Reserve Champion: Boone Button
Champion Mare:
Grand Champion: Baxter Reece
Reserve Champion: Jaime Turbiville
Overall Halter Horse
Grand Champion: Baxter Reece
Reserve Champion: Paden Morava
Performance Events
Junior Pleasure:
Grand Champion: Boone Button
Blue Ribbon: Paden Morava, Victoria Turbiville, Baxter Reece
Intermediate Pleasure:
Grand Champion: Megan Comstock
Reserve Champion: Josie Waite
Blue Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Jaime Turbiville
Junior Horsemanship:
Grand Champion: Paden Morava
Reserve Champion: Baxter Reece
Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville, Boone Button
Intermediate Horsemanship:
Grand Champion: Megan Comstock
Blue Ribbon: Josie Waite
Red Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Jaime Turbiville
Junior Reining:
Blue Ribbon: Paden Morava
White Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Victoria Turbiville
Intermediate Reining:
Grand Champion: Josie Waite
Blue Ribbon: Megan Comstock
White Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Jaime Turbiville
Junior Trail:
Grand Champion: Paden Morava
Blue Ribbon: Boone Button
Red Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville, Baxter Reece
Intermediate Trail:
Grand Champion: Rebecca Reece
Reserve Champion: Jaime Turbiville
Purple Ribbon: Josie Waite
Blue Ribbon: Megan Comstock
In-Hand Trail:
Purple Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville
Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville
Speed Events
Junior Flag Race:
Grand Champion: Paden Morava
Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville, Boone Button
White Ribbon: Baxter Reece
Intermediate Flag Race:
Grand Champion: Josie Waite
Reserve Champion: Rebecca Reece
Blue Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville
White Ribbon: Megan Comstock
Junior Barrels:
Grand Champion: Baxter Reece
Blue Ribbon: Boone Button
Red Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville
White Ribbon: Paden Morava
Intermediate Barrels:
Grand Champion: Megan Comstock
Reserve Champion: Josie Waite
Blue Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
Red Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville
Junior Poles:
Grand Champion: Paden Morava
Blue Ribbon: Boone Button
Red Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville
White Ribbon: Baxter Reece
Intermediate Poles:
Grand Champion: Megan Comstock
Blue Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
Red Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville
White Ribbon: Josie Waite
4-H Poultry Show
Poultry
Bantam Chickens:
Purple: Landen Oldaker, Landen Oldaker
Blue Ribbon: Landen Oldaker, Landen Oldaker, Landen Oldaker
Egg Production:
Blue Ribbon: Boone Button, Tilton Button
Large Fowl:
Purple Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville, Landen Oldaker, Landen Oldaker, Victoria Turbiville, Victoria Turbiville, Victoria Turbiville, Jaime Turbiville, Jaime Turbiville, Jaime Turbiville, Victoria Turbiville
Blue Ribbon: Landen Oldaker, Landen Oldaker, Jaime Turbiville, Boone Button, Tilton Button, Victoria Turbiville, Jaime Turbiville, Jaime Turbiville, Victoria Turbiville, Jaime Turbiville, Landen Oldaker, Jaime Turbiville, Victoria Turbiville
Grand Champion Bird:
Grand Champion: Jaime Turbiville
Reserve Champion: Landen Oldaker
Peewee Showmanship:
Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Tilton Button
Junior Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Landen Oldaker
Reserve Champion: Boone Button
Intermediate Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Jaime Turbiville
Open Youth Sheep Show
Sheep Showmanship
PeeWee Showmanship:
Clover Kid Participation: Carter Bannan, Torri Neal, Lizzy Lambert, Miranda Smith
Junior Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Jack Phillips
Reserve Champion: Taylen Lambert
Blue Ribbon: Joe Lambert, Victoria Turbiville
Intermediate Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Ethan Bomberger
Reserve Champion: Megan Comstock
Purple Ribbon: Kaylie Phillips, Jaycee Lambert, Tamika Eastman, Sierra Eastman
Blue Ribbon: Kenli Boeselager, Jaime Turbiville
Market Sheep
Light Weight Market Lamb:
Purple Ribbon: Kaylie Phillips, Kenli Boeselager
Blue Ribbon: Sierra Eastman
Medium Weight Market Lamb:
Purple Ribbon: Kaylie Phillips, Kaylie Phillips, Jack Phillips
Blue Ribbon: Taylen Lambert, Joe Lambert
Heavy Weight Market Lamb:
Purple Ribbon: Kort Bannan, Ethan Bomberger, Tamika Eastman, Jaycee Lambert
Blue Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville, Victoria Turbiville, Megan Comstock
Hefty Weight Market Lamb:
Purple Ribbon: Ethan Bomberger, Joe Lambert
Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville, Megan Comstock
Overall Market Sheep:
Grand Champion: Ethan Bomberger
Reserve Champion: Kaylie Phillips
Breeding Sheep
Wool Ewe Lamb:
Purple Ribbon: Tamika Eastman, Jaime Turbiville
Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville
Wool Yearling Ewe:
Purple Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville, Victoria Turbiville
Overall Wool Breed Sheep
Grand Champion: Jaime Turbiville
Reserve Champion: Tamika Eastman
Meat Ewe Lamb:
Purple Ribbon: Megan Comstock, Lizzy Lambert, Kort Bannan
Overall Meat Breed Sheep:
Grand Champion: Megan Comstock
Reserve Champion: Kort Bannan
Ram:
Purple Ribbon: Tamika Eastman
Open Youth Swine Show
Swine Showmanship
PeeWee Showmanship:
Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Tavie Miller, Miranda Smith
Junior Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Talon Payne
Reserve Champion: Bailey Sellman
Purple Ribbon: Joe Lambert
Intermediate Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Taryn Miller
Reserve Champion: Ethan Bomberger
Senior Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Tallie Miller
Reserve Champion: Wiley Rudloff
Purple Ribbon: Jake Sellman, Jack Payne, Michael Comstock
Market Swine
Light Weight Barrow:
Purple Ribbon: Taryn Miller, Jack Payne, Tallie Miller
Heavy Weight Barrow:
Purple Ribbon: Jake Sellman, Tallie Miller
Blue Ribbon: Michael Comstock, Talon Payne
Champion Barrow:
Grand Champion: Tallie Miller
Reserve Champion: Tallie Miller
Light Weight Gilt:
Purple Ribbon: Tallie Miller
Blue Ribbon: Joe Lambert
Medium Weight Gilt:
Purple Ribbon: Taryn Miller, Jack Payne, Tallie Miller
Heavy Weight Gilt:
Purple Ribbon: Talon Payne, Wiley Rudloff, Bailey Sellman
Blue Ribbon: Joe Lambert, Ethan Bomberger
Champion Gilt:
Grand Champion: Taryn Miller
Reserve Champion: Tallie Miller
Overall Market Swine:
Grand Champion: Taryn Miller
Reserve Champion: Tallie Miller
4-H Static Exhibits
Community Engagement
Heritage Unit 1
Framed Family Photos - groupings or individuals showing family history:
Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville
Seeing i2i
Name Art:
Red Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville
This is Who I Am Poem:
Purple Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville
Photography Unit 1
Fun with Shadows Display:
Purple Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville
Other Photography Unit 1:
Purple Ribbon: Kodie Rempp
Panorama Exhibit:
Red Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville
Picture Display:
Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville
Photography Unit 2
Composition Display or Exhibit Print:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Kodie Rempp, Kodie Rempp, Baxter Reece, Kodie Rempp, Blue, Kodie Rempp, Kodie Rempp
Smart Phone Candid Capture Display or Exhibit Print:
Blue Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville
Photography Unit 3
Advanced Lighting Exhibit Print:
Purple Ribbon: Ziphorah Starkey
Photography Portfolio:
Purple Ribbon: Kodie Rempp
Consumer & Family Science
Design Decisions
2D Accessory:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
White Ribbon: Royale Dean
3D Accessory:
Blue Ribbon: Ziphorah Starkey
Accessory - Outdoor Living:
Red Ribbon: Boone Button
Accessory for the Home-Recycled Item or Upcycled Item:
Blue Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier, Skylar Dean, Ziphorah Starkey
Red Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier
Accessory-Original made from Metal:
Purple Ribbon: Boone Button
Recycled/Remade Furniture:
Red Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville
Fashion Show
Beyond the Needle Beginning Embellished Garment:
Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Rebecca Reece
Blue Ribbon: Boone Button
Model Purchased Outfit and Written Report:
Blue Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
Other Beyond the Needle:
Blue Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Rebecca Reece
STEAM: Clothing 2:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
Leathercraft
Tooled Item:
Purple Ribbon: Boone Button
Portfolio Pathways
Original Oil Painting:
Blue Ribbon: Baxter Reece
Quilt Quest
Level 1 Quilted Exhibit-Medium:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
Shopping in Style
Best Buy for Your Buck - Ages 10-13:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
Show Me Your Colors:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
Sketchbook Crossroads
Home Accessory Clay Sculpture:
Blue Ribbon: Ziphorah Starkey
Home Accessory made with Fiber:
Blue Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier
Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing:
Red Ribbon: Baxter Reece
STEAM: Beyond the Needle
Beginning Embellished Garment:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Boone Button, Baxter Reece, Skylar Dean
Blue Ribbon: Royale Dean
Beginning Textile Clothing Accessory:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
Blue Ribbon: Baxter Reece
STEAM: Clothing 1
Bag/Purse:
Purple Ribbon: Royale Dean
Other Beginning Sewing:
Blue Ribbon: Boone Button, Royale Dean
Pillowcase:
Purple Ribbon: Boone Button
STEAM: Clothing 2
Dress:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
Upcycled Clothing Accessory:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
Environmental Education & Earth Sciences
Range
Origin Book:
Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Rebecca Reece
Parts of a Range Plant Poster:
Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Rebecca Reece
Wildlife and How They Live
Wildlife Tracks:
Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece
Healthy Lifestyles
Cooking 101
Brownies:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
Blue Ribbon: Royale Dean
Cereal Bar Cookie:
Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece
Cookies:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
Blue Ribbon: Royale Dean
Snack Mix:
Purple Ribbon: Royale Dean
Cooking 201
Creative Mixes:
Blue Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Baxter Reece
Non-Traditional Baked Product:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Baxter Reece
Cooking 301
Specialty Rolls:
Purple Ribbon: Jaime Turbiville
Cooking 401
Candy:
Blue Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier
Double Crust Fruit Pie:
Blue Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier
Food Preservation
1 Jar Jelled Exhibit:
White Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier
General Foods
Cooking Basics Recipe File:
Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Rebecca Reece
Plants
Floriculture
Fairy or Miniature Garden:
Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Rebecca Reece
Horticulture
Green Summer Squash:
Purple Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier
Hot (non-jalapeno) Peppers:
Blue Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier
Jalapeno Peppers:
Blue Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier
Salad Tomatoes:
Red Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier
Sweet (non-bell) Peppers:
Blue Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier
Special Garden Project
Special Garden Project:
Red Ribbon: Morgan Staudenmaier
Weed Science
Weed ID Book:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece
Science, Engineering, & Technology
Aerospace
Level 1 Rocket:
Purple Ribbon: Boone Button
Other Aerospace:
Purple Ribbon: Boone Button
Water Rocket:
Purple Ribbon: Rebecca Reece, Baxter Reece
Computers
Computer Designed Greeting Card:
Blue Ribbon: Victoria Turbiville
Wood Science
Other Woodworking:
Purple Ribbon: Baxter Reece, Victoria Turbiville
Clover Kid
Aerospace and Physics
Lego Creations:
Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Miranda Smith, Zoey Sanderson, Tilton Button
Beginner Textiles
Accessories!:
Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Chisum Pelster, Miranda Smith, Miranda Smith, Miranda Smith
T-Shirt Embellishment:
Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Miranda Smith, Miranda Smith, Miranda Smith
Strut Your Stuff
Fashion Show Participant
Clover Kid Participation Ribbon: Miranda Smith
Open Class Static Exhibits
Arts and Crafts:
G: Jane Lewis
R: Deona Staudenmaier
Photography:
G: Michelle Smith
R: Jessica Turbiville
Horticulture:
G: Colton White
R: Betty Mack
Agriculture:
G: Katie Grimm
R: Katie Grimm
Leatherwork:
G: Ruger Pelster
R: Ruger Pelster
Foods:
G: Betty Mack
R: Laurel Ginkins
Quilting:
G: Deb Mack
R: Sandy Rudloff
Cookshack Cookie Contest Results
Running for its fourth consecutive year, the Drifter’s Cookshack Cookie Contest took place during the Sioux County Fair. The contest had more entries this year than ever, and according to Cookie Connoisseur, Mike Kesselring, the entries get better and better every year.
This year the entries ranged from traditional recipes and classic favorites to new and inventive spins on unexpected treats.
The number of winners is not exactly limited, and this year the winning exhibits received $25 in exchange for two dozen of the treats to be served at the Drifter’s Cookshack customer appreciation day in November.
This year’s winners were Laurel Ginkins, with both her “Whoopie Pie” cookies and her traditional ginger snaps, Deona Staudenmaier with her chocolate chip cheesecake bars, Jeanna Boland with her berry and white chocolate cookies, and Becca Reece with her lemon bars.
Baxter Reece was also offered a bargain to provide breadsticks for Customer Appreciation Day as well. His recipe received a purple ribbon in the 4-H division.
Be sure to attend Customer Appreciation Day and try out these tasty treats, and if you are a baker, consider entering some of your items in the contest next year!